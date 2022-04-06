ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

‘I lit it brother’ Huntingdon County man charged with arson following standoff

By Kelsey Rogers
 1 day ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is behind bars after he allegedly set his trailer on fire.

Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg is accused of lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer on Extract Road in Shirley Township on April 5.

COPENHAVER

Police interviewed a man who was asked by Copenhaver to pick him up from the trailer at 2:40 p.m. and drop him off at a home on Shady Lane. As they were pulling into the driveway on Shady Lane, the man’s fire pager went off. Copenhaver gave the man a fist bump and said “I lit it, brother,” according to court documents.

Cambria County DA, Police address rise in violent crimes in Johnstown

The Mount Union Fire company was dispatched to the trailer at around 3 p.m.

After he was dropped off, Copenhaver allegedly pushed his way into the home occupied by his tenant, and told the tenant “One month’s rent to say I did not burn the trailer down.”

The tenant said she told him no, and Copenhaver threw money on the floor and eventually left and walked to the trailer on Extract Road.

A few minutes later the tenant saw smoke coming from the trailer and called 911. Police said Copenhaver barricaded himself in his house with a firearm. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded to the incident and helped take Copenhaver into custody.

Copenhaver is currently in the Huntingdon County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 13.

Crime & Safety
