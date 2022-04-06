ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

Glen Carbon police learn de-escalation tactics

During training, Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White plays the role of suspect who is an irate customer at a bank as Sgt. Greg Boyer, Officer Gerard Spratt, and Detective Chris Johnson use de-escalation and communication techniques to calm the suspect. In back Sgt. Justin Click provides instruction.  (Glen Carbon Police)

GLEN CARBON — De-escalation training recently was held at the Glen Carbon Police Department.

Last year Glen Carbon Police Department Sgt. Justin Click and Detective Ross Tyler attended a certified Realistic De-Escalation Instructor Course through the Force Science Institute. The two have developed lesson plans, for both classroom and scenario based instruction, on de-escalation techniques which have been recognized by the Illinois Training and Standards Board as certified training for police officers.

On March 29-30, Click and Tyler used the former Busey Bank building in Glen Carbon to present officers with several scenarios, referred to as simmunitions training using firearms that look and feel like actual firearms but use paint pellets to simulate gunfire.

The officers role played several situations that occur in a bank setting, including:

•    An irate customer screaming at a bank employee who pulls out a knife;

•    A burglary by two subjects late at night who hide when officers arrive; and

•    A bank robbery where the suspect takes an employee hostage.

Officers were trained on how to de-escalate potentially life-threatening situations using techniques from the Force Science training. They also learned the correct level of force to use for a legal arrest. The training was video taped so officers can later review the training and use it to learn and improve tactics.

