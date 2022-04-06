ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Woman sentenced for stealing $1M from South Carolina real estate company

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5Wqd_0f1DpQQu00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Mount Pleasant woman has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for stealing more than $1 million from a Lowcountry real estate company during a decades-long scheme.

Karen Rhett, 59, worked as a bookkeeper Simmons Realty Company for over 25 years. She was in charge of maintaining accounting and business records, which gave her access to company funds.

Investigations by the FBI and IRS revealed that Rhett “devised a complex scheme to defraud the business through various means, including by embezzling funds through unrecorded general ledger deposits that she would transfer to herself.”

To cloak the suspicious activity, “Rhett often transferred funds between the related business entities before transferring the funds to herself” and “created false business expenses through fabricated invoices then wrote checks to herself for the same amount.”

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. Rhett will serve 36 months in prison plus three years of supervised released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 8

Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Orangeburg man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
Mount Pleasant, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Fbi#Simmons Realty Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
KFYR-TV

Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 41-year-old woman has been charged with theft after police say she stole more than $95,000 from a Bismarck construction company. Bismarck police say Carissa Hanson forged checks and made deposits into her personal accounts and used the construction company owner’s credit card to make thousands of dollars in purchases between 2021 and 2022.
BISMARCK, ND
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputies make arrest in 1998 murder case

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in a murder case dating back nearly 24 years. Dorchester County Sheriff LC Knight held a press conference where he announced an arrest in the 1998 killing of 42-year-old Stephanie Thompson. An investigation began just before Christmas of 1998 […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police seize hundreds of grams of drugs; 4 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police seized hundreds of grams of drugs and four people were arrested after a “lengthy” investigation into the sale of drugs on the north end of the city. Jamie Green, 45, of Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, James Kearney, 42, of Myrtle Beach, Claudia Pieterse, 30, of Conway, and […]
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

33K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy