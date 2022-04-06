I-41 maintenance project begins Sunday in Outagamie County

Construction begins Sunday to improve 12.37 miles of I-41 between Highway 15 in the town of Grand Chute and Highway J in Kaukauna.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction is expected to be completed by the end of May.

I-41 will remain open through construction but may be reduced to one lane in each direction during-off peak times. Interchange ramps may be closed during overnight hours.

WisDOT notes this work is separate from the I-41 Expansion Project.

I-41 lane closures are permitted on weeknights between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and on weekends between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Interchange ramp closures will be allowed overnight between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Ramp closures are not allowed at adjacent interchanges at the same time.

WisDOT says this is a preservation-level improvement project. Work includes cleaning and sealing I-41 mainline and interchange ramp pavement cracks and joints. It also involves concrete pavement repair, some asphalt shoulder paving and pavement marking.

Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, Inc. from Plover, is the prime contractor for this project, WisDOT says.