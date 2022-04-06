Andrew Garfield & Alyssa Miller Split (Report)

It looks like actor Andrew Garfield and model Alyssa Miller have gone their separate ways after a year of dating.

Us Weekly confirmed the news.

A source told the outlet, “The distance and filming had a big impact on the breakup.”

Another insider shared with Page Six, “They ended the relationship amicably a number of weeks ago.”

Miller recently addressed the split rumors earlier this week on Instagram. Along with posting a pic of them heading to the 2022 SAG Awards, she wrote, “If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG.”

Miller was Garfield's date at the SAG Awards, where he was nominated for his work in “tick… tick… BOOM!”

The second insider claimed that they are broken up, despite her post. They said, “If she wanted to clear the air, why did she make the post so vague? From the outside looking in, it seems as though she was denying they split, but they definitely did. It’s very confusing why she would do that.”

Last week, split rumors were swirling after Garfield went solo at the 2022 Academy Awards.

A third source told The Sun U.K., “They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other. On top of that it became clear that there were some differences between them and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”

“It was disappointing for Andrew because he’d have loved to have shared the excitement of the awards season with someone he loved, but it just wasn’t supposed to be,” the insider added. “He is keeping his chin up and taking some time for himself after a hectic few months.”

Andrew and Alyssa sparked romance rumors in November after they were seen holding hands in NYC.

That same month, Andrew stressed the importance of keeping his personal life private. He told Bustle, “I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself. For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”

Over the years, Garfield has been linked to Rita Ora and Emma Stone.