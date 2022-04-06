Home Office Essentials 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services...

www.wcnc.com

WCNC

'The whole thing blew up overnight' | Charlotte sisters reflect on success of jewelry line Twine & Twig

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte sisters say they accidentally started what has become a popular jewelry line now sold in stores across the country. Twine & Twig exploded in popularity early on with some national attention, but the sisters say what kept them going is the help they received along the way from other women in business, keeping their business all women-owned and operated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
News Channel Nebraska

Turning old airplanes into home offices

"We really didn't intend selling them," says Kevin Regan over the phone from the northwest of Ireland. Converting a slice of airplane into a sleek and durable home office had been a personal project in 2021, but after his sister-in-law put photos of the cabin on social media, requests rolled in and things started to snowball.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WCNC

Relocate or cover your plants. Frosty temperatures in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is the potential for frost and freeze conditions across portions of the Carolina piedmont and foothills overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Residents are advised to cover their plants or bring them inside if they can. The WCNC Charlotte weather team explained in their forecast that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

North Carolina's Jerrod Carmichael comes out in new HBO special

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jarrod Carmichael is best known as a stand-up comedian and actor, who created the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. Set in Charlotte, the show ran for three seasons from 2015-2017 and offered a fictionalized version of his own family as they tackled social issues and current events with humor. It wasn't too far from reality for the comic; he was born in Winston-Salem and graduated from high school in Forsyth County.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

HGTV is giving away a North Carolina home as part of its annual sweepstakes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — It's a tough time to be a buyer in North Carolina's red hot housing market, but there could be a way to get the house of your dreams for free. HGTV is giving away a smart home in Wilmington, North Carolina. The network chose a newly built property in Castle Hayne because of its proximity to the airport and downtown Wilmington. It's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home that's ready for a family to move in, featuring top-notch technology and plenty of modern amenities.
WILMINGTON, NC
psychologytoday.com

Neuroscience-Based Home Office Design

For many of us, work situations remain fluid and we continue to spend good amounts of time working from our home offices. Putting what neuroscientists have learned about effective office design to work in those at-home spaces is still time well spent. To up your performance and well-being, without spending...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Augusta Free Press

House essentials: Choosing the best mattresses for your new home

Moving to a new home after finishing renovations is a milestone worth celebrating. Without a doubt, it opens a beautiful feeling, bringing a fresh start to our lives. It opens up to a new environment where you and your family can create new memories. Of course, creating new memories requires...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WCNC

Bojangles giving out $1 million in gas cards with family meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles is helping its customer not only fill up on delicious fried chicken and biscuits, but fill up on gas, too. The Charlotte-based chicken restaurant announced it will be handing out $10 gas cards with every purchase of a family meal, starting Monday, April 4. Bojangles said it will be giving away $1 million worth of gas cards in total.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Book a flight on these days to save the most money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summertime travel is back but with everything costing more these days, getting the cheapest airfare possible is essential. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done. Ask around and you’ll likely hear differing opinions on when to book to get the best price. Some say the earlier...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mattie's Diner finally ready to reopen after being closed since 2015

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mattie's Diner, a once-popular diner just outside Uptown Charlotte, has announced its reopening plans for its new location along The Plaza. Mattie's Diner announced on Facebook that it plans to open on April 25. The announcement was made in a post advertising the restaurant is hiring for all positions with an estimated training start date of April 18. Mattie's is looking for servers, line cooks, preppers and hosts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

High angle rescue of two window washers in Boston

BOSTON — Rescue crews worked to help two workers on the outside of a Boston high rise around lunchtime, who appeared to be having trouble with their work platform. It happened at 100 Sudbury Street, not far from Government Center. The Boston Fire Department says the men are window washers.
BOSTON, MA
WCNC

Gov. Cooper in Charlotte Thursday to talk about NC childcare grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be in Charlotte Thursday to visit a childcare center on Back Creek Road and talk about the state's childcare grants. Back on Oct. 7, 2021, Governor Roy Cooper announced the historic, one-time federal $805 million investment in North Carolina’s early...
CHARLOTTE, NC

