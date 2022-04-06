ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

‘Getting Ahead’ program to provide tools for financial success

By Sydney Hawkins
WSAW
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A program to help people establish economic stability is looking for participants. The program will pay its participants a $25 stipend each week they attend, accumulating $400 at the end of the program. Program Director Emily said a free meal and money for child care will also...

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Financial assistance program helps homeowners affected by pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are a homeowner that has been affected by the pandemic, there may be financial aid available for you. It’s no secret the pandemic has impacted us in many ways, including our money. However, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) is offering some...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSAW

Online forum to be held Tuesday regarding Stevens Point childcare shortage

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Worzalla and KinderCare will host a virtual event on Tuesday, April 5 to seek feedback about the childcare shortage. “With quality childcare in high demand and low supply, finding childcare can be a major stressor for employees and it can also be a barrier to employment,” said Brianne Petruzalek, Vice President of Human Resources at Worzalla. “In talking with parents regarding childcare, you will hear two primary concerns--wait lists are long and childcare is costly.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

MSSU launches financial forgiveness program

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern State University launches a financial forgiveness program. It’s aimed to help some previous students who left before getting degrees. The program offers incentives for students with past-due balances from the fall semester of 2021 or before. When eligible students complete at least 6 credit hours in the upcoming fall semester and pay for that semester, their previous debt will be removed.
JOPLIN, MO
deseret.com

Following a Road Map to Financial Success

Parents have a responsibility to teach their kids and prepare them for a life of independence. When their children become teenagers, the need becomes even more urgent. Teenagers need to learn to drive, date, maintain friendships, study, and manage their first jobs. With so many pressing topics, it’s understandable that many parents don’t teach their kids much about money.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Marathon County, WI
Wausau, WI
Society
Marathon County, WI
Society
City
Wausau, WI
WTOV 9

Wheeling leaders pleased with success of facade program

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott and Vice Mayor Chad Thalman headed an initiative five years ago to bring a program to help liven up the look of Wheeling. After early success, it is growing. “What we've seen is a lot of private property owners take advantage of...
WHEELING, WV
Urban Milwaukee

HOPE Kits aim to provide lifesaving tools for the community

On Monday, March 28 at 2 p.m. Alderman Michael J. Murphy, Chair of the Milwaukee City-County Heroin, Opioid, and Cocaine Task Force, will join representatives from the Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee County and fellow elected officials for a HOPE Kit distribution event. The event will take place at Fire Station #26, 1140 S. 26th St.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WSAW

Local companies ‘Adopt a Classroom’ through United Way of Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 58 kindergarten classrooms are getting some help learning how to read this month. It’s part of the United Way of Marathon County’s “Adopt a Classroom” project. 30 local companies are adopting kindergarten classrooms by giving them hands-on literacy lessons. Greenheck, Aspirus, and Associated Bank are a few of the contributing companies.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Mort McBain named NCHC interim executive director

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Friday, Mort McBain will serve as North Central Health Care’s organization’s interim executive director. McBain’s appointment follows the resignation of Jill Meschke, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The North Central Community Services Program Board will continue discussions regarding the recruitment of a permanent executive director.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau adds recycling bin at yard waste site

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau has added a recycling option at the yard waste site. In a Facebook post, Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the city has heard from residents that they are struggling with their extra recycling. The city rented a large recycling bin and placed it at the yard waste site on Chellis Street. Residents are welcome to dispose of their extra recycling in the bin anytime the yard waste site is open.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Career exploration day sparks interest in more than 400 students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bugs, brains and birds were just a few of the things that captured students’ attention at Career Exploration Day at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau. More than 400 high school students freshman through seniors attended. Each section of the fair had employers linked up with schools...
WAUSAU, WI
Hutch Post

Dillons to provide Test to Treat COVID program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillons stores, including the Dillons Little Clinic in Hutchinson, will provide “Test to Treat” for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 Following a positive test at The Little Clinic, patients will receive their antiviral prescription, which may be filled at a Dillons Health family pharmacy. Prescriptions for antivirals may also be filled at Dillons Health, if otherwise clinically appropriate.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WSAW

Farmers in need of workers turn to robotics

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As Wisconsin farms prepare for the upcoming growing season, some are having a hard time finding enough workers. This would leave fields full, cows not milked, cheese not processed. With their busy season quickly approaching, local farmers say they’re nervous they won’t be able to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Marshfield Chamber announces details for 41st annual DairyFest

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Details for the 41st annual DairyFest were released Thursday. This year, Dairyfest kicks off Friday, June 3. The Dairyfest Breakfast is the first event. Typically, 2,000 people attend. The first 1,000 attendees will get to take home a commemorative, ceramic coffee mug. Later that day, Picnic...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Portage County residents vote ‘yes’ to new skilled nursing facility

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in Portage County have said ‘yes’ to building a new Portage County Health Care Center. Under state law, the increase in the levy of the County of Portage for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 1.894%, which results in a levy of $29,738,344. Shall the County of Portage be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of paying a portion of the cost to operate the Portage County Health Care Center, including costs associated with the construction of a new Portage County Health Care Center facility, by a total of 15.132% which results in a levy of $34,238,344, and include the increase of $4,500,000 for fiscal years 2024 through 2042?
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy