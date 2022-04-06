‘Getting Ahead’ program to provide tools for financial success

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in Portage County have said ‘yes’ to building a new Portage County Health Care Center. Under state law, the increase in the levy of the County of Portage for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 1.894%, which results in a levy of $29,738,344. Shall the County of Portage be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of paying a portion of the cost to operate the Portage County Health Care Center, including costs associated with the construction of a new Portage County Health Care Center facility, by a total of 15.132% which results in a levy of $34,238,344, and include the increase of $4,500,000 for fiscal years 2024 through 2042?

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO