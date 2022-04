Adams had three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Jazz. While the Grizzlies came up short in overtime, Adams supplied a solid rebounds total while chipping in on defense and tying his season high with eight assists. He's now gone eight straight games without scoring in double figures, but Adams is averaging 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in that span.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO