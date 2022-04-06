Thornton Fractional South HS track team bus involved in Lansing crash; 11 hurt

Eleven people were hospitalized after a bus carrying a south suburban high school track team was involved in a crash Tuesday night, Lansing fire officials said.

Lansing fire crews responded just after 9 p.m. to the intersection of Ridge Road and Torrence Avenue for a crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle.

The bus was carrying members of the Thornton Fractional South High School track team at the time of the crash, Lansing fire said.

In total, 11 individuals involved asked to go to a nearby hospital for evaluation. It was not immediately clear how many of those injured were students.

Due to the number of patients, the incident was elevated to a box alarm level and then to a second alarm. Ambulances from Lansing, Thornton, South Holland, Glenwood, Hazel Crest and Tinley Park took those involved to area hospitals.

Everyone had minor injuries, Lansing fire officials said.

"We would like to thank our Mutual Aid partners for their assistance. We also thank our residents and the parents of the students involved for their understanding and patience during the incident," Lansing fire said in a statement.

Lansing police are investigating the cause of the crash.