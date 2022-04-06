ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Ryan McKenna: Claims Opening Day roster spot

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that McKenna will be included on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Zachary Silver...

www.cbssports.com

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder makes Reds’ Opening Day roster

Brandon Drury is returning to The Show. Per The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans:. Also on #Reds roster moves -- Max Schrock will go on the 60-day IL. Justin Dunn is expected to as well. With Akiyama off the 40-man, they’ll have room for the 3 NRIs making the team for Opening Day -- Brandon Drury, Buck Farmer and Aramis Garcia.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in first at-bat of 2022

Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Boston

Red Sox Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox still have to wait another day to open their new season. But on Thursday, the team announced its Opening Day roster for 2022. There were no real surprises on the roster, though lefty reliever Josh Taylor will start the campaign on the IL as he works through a back issue. His stint on the IL is retroactive to April 4. Infielder Travis Shaw and right-handed reliever Hansel Robles were both selected to the major league roster, while righty Tyler Danish was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Right-handers Eduardo Bazardo and Ralph Garza Jr. were both designated for...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles visit the Rays in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles in the season opener. Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Rays pitching staff had a collective 3.67 ERA while averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Cleared for Opening Day

Mateo (hand) took full batting practice Wednesday and should be fully cleared in advance of Friday's season opener versus Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. After sitting out Monday with a side issue, Mateo was cleared to return to the lineup for the Orioles' spring finale Tuesday against the Blue Jays, only to exit early after he was struck on the right hand by a pitch. Fortunately, Mateo avoided any structural damage to his hand, and his ability to take full batting practice a day later suggests he's not experiencing too much soreness, either. Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't confirmed that Mateo will be the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop, but he certainly earned the job on the heels of his magnificent spring. The 26-year-old went 8-for-21 with six extra-base hits (two home runs, four doubles) and two walks against two strikeouts while going 1-for-2 on stolen-base attempts. That sort of power production probably won't be sustainable in the regular season, but the speedy Mateo should have the green light to run regularly for an Orioles squad that could struggle to manufacture runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Wins roster spot

Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
BALTIMORE, MD
Chris Owings
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Ellis: Headed for minors

The Orioles reassigned Ellis to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Ellis was one of several pitchers competing for a back-end rotation or long-relief role with the big club, but he lost out on a spot to the likes of Dean Kremer, Keegan Akin and Mike Baumann on the Orioles' initial 28-man Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old righty, who submitted a 2.15 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 29.1 big-league innings last season between stops with Tampa Bay and Baltimore, is expected to report to Triple-A Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Washington Nationals place P Stephen Strasburg on 10-day IL

WASHINGTON -- Stephen Strasburg went on the 10-day injured list Thursday as the 2019 World Series MVP continues his return from thoracic outlet surgery, one of a series of moves the Washington Nationals made to set their 28-man active roster for opening day. Right-handed reliever Will Harris was put on...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
#The Orioles#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cionel Perez: Finishes spring strong

Perez allowed one walk in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Perez wrapped up spring training in good form -- he pitched six scoreless innings with a 7:2 K:BB and three hits allowed in six appearances. The southpaw struggled to a 6.38 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB in 24 innings with the Reds last season, but the Orioles clearly saw enough potential in him to claim him on waivers in November. Given the lack of proven relievers in Baltimore, Perez is likely to begin 2022 in a low-leverage role with the chance to seize more responsibility if he can keep his momentum going from the spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Moves to minors

The Orioles reassigned Diplan to minor-league camp March 27, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Diplan will open the season at Triple-A Norfolk, likely as a member of the bullpen. He reached the majors for the first time in 2021, making 23 appearances for Baltimore and submitting a 4.50 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 30 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Pirates reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Perez was one of three non-roster catchers who was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, leaving the Pirates without an obvious No. 2 option behind top backstop Roberto Perez with Opening Day just two days away. Pittsburgh will most likely explore the trade and free-agent markets for another option to slot behind Roberto Perez on the depth chart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Booted off 40-man roster

The Diamondbacks designated Baragar for assignment Tuesday. Baragar had already missed out on a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week, but now he'll hit the waiver wire for the second time in less than a month after being booted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Baragar will stick around in the organization and report back to Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA

