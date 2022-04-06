ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers' Will Vest: Contract selected by Detroit

 1 day ago

Vest's contract was selected by the Tigers on Wednesday. Vest was informed Tuesday that...

Former Detroit Tigers shortstop retires after 10-year big-league career

A fan favorite in Pittsburgh, Jordy Mercer had his moments as a member of the Detroit Tigers. And those are part of the memories he takes with him as he walks away from baseball. Mercer announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday, ending a 10-year big-league career at the age...
Detroit Tigers announce 16 roster moves, including 6 injuries, ahead of Opening Day

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced more than a dozen roster moves as the team finishes up Spring Training and prepares for Opening Day on Friday. The Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles canceled Wednesday's game due to a lack of available pitching as each team finished up camp. That means the next game will be Friday's Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox.
NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
Tigers make flurry of moves to set Opening Day roster

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Detroit Tigers will open the 2022 with some unexpected arms in the bullpen. The Detroit Tigers set their Opening Day roster on Wednesday with a series of moves, the most significant of which involved an injury to reliable veteran reliever Jose Cisnero. Cisnero was placed on...
Padres' Craig Stammen: Makes five appearances this spring

Stammen allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings in Cactus League action. He struck out four and did not issue any walks. Stammen showed good control in his five spring outings, but he gave up plenty of hits and allowed three runs to cross the plate. The right-hander figures to play a key role in the team's bullpen in 2022 after posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 83:13 K:BB across 88.1 frames last season.
Orioles' Beau Taylor: Falls short of roster spot

Taylor didn't make the Orioles' Opening Day roster and was reassigned to the minors Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Taylor was in camp as added catcher depth after Adley Rutschman (triceps) got hurt in March. Per Silver, Taylor will stay with the Orioles' organization -- he should split time with fellow roster cut Jacob Nottingham at Triple-A Norfolk until Rutschman is healthy enough to play. Taylor slashed .234/.341/.335 in 74 games with Triple-A Louisville last season as part of the Reds' organization.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Pitches in six spring games

Crismatt pitched 5.1 innings in Cactus League play, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Crismatt allowed lots of traffic on the bases during his six appearances, but he managed to limit the damage to just two runs. The right-hander is vying for a spot in the back of the Padres' bullpen after registering a 3.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 81.1 innings with the team last season.
Padres' Pierce Johnson: Dominates in Cactus League play

Johnson allowed one run (on a solo homer) over 3.1 innings this spring, and he racked up an 8:0 K:BB. The right-handed reliever gave up only one hit aside from the long ball, and he whiffed eight of the 12 batters he faced. Johnson established himself as one of the Padres' top bullpen arms with a solid 2021 campaign during which he posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 across 58.2 frames. Robert Suarez is the most likely candidate to get save opportunities for the team early this season, but Johnson could enter consideration for the role if Suarez struggles.
Rangers' Josh Sborz: Slated for high-leverage role

Sborz is one of several relievers that will pitch in high-leverage situations, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The Rangers are preparing for Opening Day in Toronto on Friday and are bringing 10 bullpen arms. That includes several long relievers, whose job it will be to bridge the game from starters who had a shorter-than-normal training camp to high-leverage relief crew. That should include Sborz, Joe Barlow, Matt Bush, Greg Holland and Brett Martin. Sborz logged 63 appearances in 2021, posting a 3.97 ERA and 1.42 WHIP one one save over 59 innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward has not named a closer, but Barlow, Bush and Holland are viewed as the frontrunners.
Orioles' Chris Owings: Makes Opening Day roster

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that Owings has made the Orioles' Opening Day roster and will have his contract selected, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Owings will likely begin the season as a utility player, but there could be avenues for the 30-year-old to eventually settle into an everyday role at second base, third base, shortstop or in the outfield if injuries or poor performance from the players ahead of him on the depth chart opens up playing time. Before being shut down last summer with a thumb injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season, Owings had a brief run of fantasy relevance for the Rockies. In just 21 games with Colorado, Owings slashed .326/.420/.628 with a home run, two stolen bases, nine runs and five RBI.
Angels' Austin Warren: Competing for roster spot

Warren is among several Angels relievers vying to make the Opening Day roster, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The Angels have multiple bullpen arms competing for a few roster spots, and Warren figures to be among the leaders of that group. The right-hander helped his case with a strong spring, allowing just one run over 6.2 innings and posting a 5:3 K:BB. Warren logged 20.1 relief innings as a rookie last season, impressing with a 1.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB.
Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
