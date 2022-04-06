Tigers' Will Vest: Contract selected by Detroit

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that Owings has made the Orioles' Opening Day roster and will have his contract selected, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Owings will likely begin the season as a utility player, but there could be avenues for the 30-year-old to eventually settle into an everyday role at second base, third base, shortstop or in the outfield if injuries or poor performance from the players ahead of him on the depth chart opens up playing time. Before being shut down last summer with a thumb injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season, Owings had a brief run of fantasy relevance for the Rockies. In just 21 games with Colorado, Owings slashed .326/.420/.628 with a home run, two stolen bases, nine runs and five RBI.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO