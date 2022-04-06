ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Secures roster spot

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that Stewart will be included on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Yankees acquire reliever from Rays | What it means

TAMPA — A lot was settled during the Monday morning meeting where the Yankees front office and coaching staff went over Opening Day roster decisions. Four players promptly were cut, and that seemed to mean three rookie pitchers were safe — Clarke Schmidt, Ron Marinaccio and JP Sears.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder makes Reds’ Opening Day roster

Brandon Drury is returning to The Show. Per The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans:. Also on #Reds roster moves -- Max Schrock will go on the 60-day IL. Justin Dunn is expected to as well. With Akiyama off the 40-man, they’ll have room for the 3 NRIs making the team for Opening Day -- Brandon Drury, Buck Farmer and Aramis Garcia.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Cleared for Opening Day

Mateo (hand) took full batting practice Wednesday and should be fully cleared in advance of Friday's season opener versus Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. After sitting out Monday with a side issue, Mateo was cleared to return to the lineup for the Orioles' spring finale Tuesday against the Blue Jays, only to exit early after he was struck on the right hand by a pitch. Fortunately, Mateo avoided any structural damage to his hand, and his ability to take full batting practice a day later suggests he's not experiencing too much soreness, either. Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't confirmed that Mateo will be the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop, but he certainly earned the job on the heels of his magnificent spring. The 26-year-old went 8-for-21 with six extra-base hits (two home runs, four doubles) and two walks against two strikeouts while going 1-for-2 on stolen-base attempts. That sort of power production probably won't be sustainable in the regular season, but the speedy Mateo should have the green light to run regularly for an Orioles squad that could struggle to manufacture runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent to minors

Martin was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Martin was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in November, and he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster despite slashing .209/.480/.773 with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI and four runs across 14 spring games this year. He appeared in 37 games for Baltimore in 2021 and will be an option to fill in as depth in the middle infield this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles visit the Rays in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles in the season opener. Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Rays pitching staff had a collective 3.67 ERA while averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Dj Stewart
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bryan Baker: Makes Opening Day roster

Baker will be on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Baker allowed just one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings in spring training. The 27-year-old made his major-league debut with the Blue Jays last season before being claimed by the Orioles on waivers in November. His strong spring will allow him to start the season in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen, though the Orioles' lack of relief depth could see him move up the pecking order if he pitches well.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Chasen Shreve: Promotion official

The Mets selected Shreve's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. New York opened a spot on the 40-man roster for Shreve by designating pitcher Jordan Yamamoto for assignment. Shreve earned his spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen after tossing four no-hit innings and striking out six during the Grapefruit League season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Grapefruit League#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Moves to minors

The Orioles reassigned Diplan to minor-league camp March 27, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Diplan will open the season at Triple-A Norfolk, likely as a member of the bullpen. He reached the majors for the first time in 2021, making 23 appearances for Baltimore and submitting a 4.50 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 30 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cionel Perez: Finishes spring strong

Perez allowed one walk in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Perez wrapped up spring training in good form -- he pitched six scoreless innings with a 7:2 K:BB and three hits allowed in six appearances. The southpaw struggled to a 6.38 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB in 24 innings with the Reds last season, but the Orioles clearly saw enough potential in him to claim him on waivers in November. Given the lack of proven relievers in Baltimore, Perez is likely to begin 2022 in a low-leverage role with the chance to seize more responsibility if he can keep his momentum going from the spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Vierling: Likely to be part of platoon

Vierling is expected to fill the smaller side of a platoon in center field with Mickey Moniak to begin the season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Earlier in the spring, the righty-hitting Vierling was expected to form a platoon with the newly re-signed Odubel Herrera, but those plans were scrapped after Herrera was diagnosed with an oblique strain that will likely keep him on the shelf until at least late April. Herrera's absence doesn't look as though it'll allow Vierling to move into more of a full-time role, however, as Moniak also bats from the left side and made his case for getting a longer look in the larger portion of a platoon after supplying a 1.285 OPS thus far in Grapefruit League play. The Phillies prefer not play Bryce Harper in center field and don't have many appealing alternatives on the 40-man roster capable of playing the position, so Vierling could end up getting more opportunities against right-handed pitching if Moniak struggles early on during the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy