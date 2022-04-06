Tigers' Willi Castro: Beginning season in Triple-A

A fan favorite in Pittsburgh, Jordy Mercer had his moments as a member of the Detroit Tigers. And those are part of the memories he takes with him as he walks away from baseball. Mercer announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday, ending a 10-year big-league career at the age...
With Opening Day less than a week away, the Detroit Tigers are gearing up for another season that fans are anticipating will see them take another step in their rebuilding process, especially with 2020 No. 1 Draft selection Spencer Torkelson confirmed as having made the roster. And fans got another...
DETROIT – What will the Detroit Tigers’ starting lineup look like on Opening Day after their blockbuster trade for outfielder Austin Meadows?. A lot has changed since we posted our first lineup prediction two weeks ago. The bad news: Star prospect Riley Greene suffered a foot injury that will keep him out for around two months. The good news: Al Avila landed a bonafide power bat to the heart of the order.
A Detroit Cass Technical High School grad will be on the field for the Detroit Tigers' 2022 opening day, and we're not talking about one of the players.
Jack White, the 46-year-old Detroit native and 12-time Grammy winner, is returning to his hometown Friday for the Tigers' first game of the season. He...
DETROIT -- The signings of Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez understandably got much of the attention this winter, but most of the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day roster was built more methodically over the last several years. The TIgers finalized their 28-man roster on Wednesday and will open the 2022...
Castillo is not in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Cardinals. A strong spring for Castillo earned him an Opening Day call-up despite the fact that he'd only played in 18 Triple-A games. The promotion was perhaps even more surprising given that the Pirates are in no rush to win and didn't call up fellow middle infield prospect Oneil Cruz. Castillo's inclusion apparently doesn't mean he'll have an everyday role, however. Kevin Newman starts at shortstop, while Hoy Park starts at second base. Castillo is a righty while Park bats left-handed, so it's possible a platoon is the plan at the keystone.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Clippers gave up seven runs in the eighth inning Tuesday night in a 7-3 season-opening loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The Clippers took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning on a pair of home runs. Jose Fermin knocked...
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener. Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Tigers slugged .399 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.
Taylor didn't make the Orioles' Opening Day roster and was reassigned to the minors Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Taylor was in camp as added catcher depth after Adley Rutschman (triceps) got hurt in March. Per Silver, Taylor will stay with the Orioles' organization -- he should split time with fellow roster cut Jacob Nottingham at Triple-A Norfolk until Rutschman is healthy enough to play. Taylor slashed .234/.341/.335 in 74 games with Triple-A Louisville last season as part of the Reds' organization.
Sborz is one of several relievers that will pitch in high-leverage situations, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The Rangers are preparing for Opening Day in Toronto on Friday and are bringing 10 bullpen arms. That includes several long relievers, whose job it will be to bridge the game from starters who had a shorter-than-normal training camp to high-leverage relief crew. That should include Sborz, Joe Barlow, Matt Bush, Greg Holland and Brett Martin. Sborz logged 63 appearances in 2021, posting a 3.97 ERA and 1.42 WHIP one one save over 59 innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward has not named a closer, but Barlow, Bush and Holland are viewed as the frontrunners.
Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
Allen (hamstring) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday. Allen tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Rays and was expected to begin the regular season on the IL as a result. His placement on the 60-day IL will clear a spot on the 40-man roster and means that he'll be forced to miss the first two months of the year. The 29-year-old slashed .294/.538/.765 with two homers, a triple, seven runs, four RBI and four stolen bases this spring, so it's certainly possible that he joins the major-league club once he's healthy.
Crismatt pitched 5.1 innings in Cactus League play, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Crismatt allowed lots of traffic on the bases during his six appearances, but he managed to limit the damage to just two runs. The right-hander is vying for a spot in the back of the Padres' bullpen after registering a 3.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 81.1 innings with the team last season.
Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Gonzales allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He also hit a batter. The left-hander allowed a couple of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Neyfy Castillo, but he was otherwise in fine form in his final start of Cactus League play. Gonzales will no longer function as the de facto ace of the staff with Robbie Ray in the fold, but he enjoyed a productive spring that included three starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed as well as 12 strikeouts over his last pair of outings.
Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
Suarez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday. Suarez went deep for the second time this spring in the second inning off Reds starter Hunter Greene. While the long ball is encouraging, there's very little doubt about Suarez's pop; however, the slugger's ability to get on base consistently otherwise is in question after he hit a career-low .198 last season with the Reds, and he didn't exactly assuage those concerns during the exhibition slate with a .143 average and 11 strikeouts across 33 plate appearances.
