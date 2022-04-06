ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Willi Castro: Beginning season in Triple-A

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Castro will begin the 2022 season with Triple-A Toledo, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Castro batted...

www.cbssports.com

MLive.com

Former Detroit Tigers shortstop retires after 10-year big-league career

A fan favorite in Pittsburgh, Jordy Mercer had his moments as a member of the Detroit Tigers. And those are part of the memories he takes with him as he walks away from baseball. Mercer announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday, ending a 10-year big-league career at the age...
MLB
ClickOnDetroit.com

What Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day lineup could look like after Austin Meadows trade

DETROIT – What will the Detroit Tigers’ starting lineup look like on Opening Day after their blockbuster trade for outfielder Austin Meadows?. A lot has changed since we posted our first lineup prediction two weeks ago. The bad news: Star prospect Riley Greene suffered a foot injury that will keep him out for around two months. The good news: Al Avila landed a bonafide power bat to the heart of the order.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willi Castro
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: On bench for Opening Day

Castillo is not in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Cardinals. A strong spring for Castillo earned him an Opening Day call-up despite the fact that he'd only played in 18 Triple-A games. The promotion was perhaps even more surprising given that the Pirates are in no rush to win and didn't call up fellow middle infield prospect Oneil Cruz. Castillo's inclusion apparently doesn't mean he'll have an everyday role, however. Kevin Newman starts at shortstop, while Hoy Park starts at second base. Castillo is a righty while Park bats left-handed, so it's possible a platoon is the plan at the keystone.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Tigers and White Sox play for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener. Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Tigers slugged .399 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Beau Taylor: Falls short of roster spot

Taylor didn't make the Orioles' Opening Day roster and was reassigned to the minors Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Taylor was in camp as added catcher depth after Adley Rutschman (triceps) got hurt in March. Per Silver, Taylor will stay with the Orioles' organization -- he should split time with fellow roster cut Jacob Nottingham at Triple-A Norfolk until Rutschman is healthy enough to play. Taylor slashed .234/.341/.335 in 74 games with Triple-A Louisville last season as part of the Reds' organization.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Sborz: Slated for high-leverage role

Sborz is one of several relievers that will pitch in high-leverage situations, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The Rangers are preparing for Opening Day in Toronto on Friday and are bringing 10 bullpen arms. That includes several long relievers, whose job it will be to bridge the game from starters who had a shorter-than-normal training camp to high-leverage relief crew. That should include Sborz, Joe Barlow, Matt Bush, Greg Holland and Brett Martin. Sborz logged 63 appearances in 2021, posting a 3.97 ERA and 1.42 WHIP one one save over 59 innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward has not named a closer, but Barlow, Bush and Holland are viewed as the frontrunners.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Placed on 60-day IL

Allen (hamstring) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday. Allen tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Rays and was expected to begin the regular season on the IL as a result. His placement on the 60-day IL will clear a spot on the 40-man roster and means that he'll be forced to miss the first two months of the year. The 29-year-old slashed .294/.538/.765 with two homers, a triple, seven runs, four RBI and four stolen bases this spring, so it's certainly possible that he joins the major-league club once he's healthy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Pitches in six spring games

Crismatt pitched 5.1 innings in Cactus League play, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Crismatt allowed lots of traffic on the bases during his six appearances, but he managed to limit the damage to just two runs. The right-hander is vying for a spot in the back of the Padres' bullpen after registering a 3.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 81.1 innings with the team last season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Shines in final tune-up

Gonzales allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He also hit a batter. The left-hander allowed a couple of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Neyfy Castillo, but he was otherwise in fine form in his final start of Cactus League play. Gonzales will no longer function as the de facto ace of the staff with Robbie Ray in the fold, but he enjoyed a productive spring that included three starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed as well as 12 strikeouts over his last pair of outings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Closes out spring with homer

Suarez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday. Suarez went deep for the second time this spring in the second inning off Reds starter Hunter Greene. While the long ball is encouraging, there's very little doubt about Suarez's pop; however, the slugger's ability to get on base consistently otherwise is in question after he hit a career-low .198 last season with the Reds, and he didn't exactly assuage those concerns during the exhibition slate with a .143 average and 11 strikeouts across 33 plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA

