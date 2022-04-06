Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Lands on 60-day injured list

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
Late Monday night, news broke that the Detroit Tigers had traded INF Isaac Paredes and a draft pick to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for former All-Star outfielder, Austin Meadows. With that stunning trade taking place, it is time to make some revisions to what we believe the Tigers’...
LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Detroit Tigers will open the 2022 with some unexpected arms in the bullpen. The Detroit Tigers set their Opening Day roster on Wednesday with a series of moves, the most significant of which involved an injury to reliable veteran reliever Jose Cisnero. Cisnero was placed on...
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced more than a dozen roster moves as the team finishes up Spring Training and prepares for Opening Day on Friday. The Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles canceled Wednesday's game due to a lack of available pitching as each team finished up camp. That means the next game will be Friday's Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox.
The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced on Monday that he has filed for divorce from his wife after 22 years of marriage. Pujols’ announcement comes after his wife Deidre revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor that was uncovered in October. Pujols arrived...
The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
The referee who was kicked and punched in the face repeatedly following a Georgia youth basketball game needed 30 stitches to stop the bleeding ... a tournament official tells TMZ Sports. But, Kenneth Tarver -- the founder of KB Sports who helped put on the youth tourney in Lithonia over...
DETROIT -- The signings of Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez understandably got much of the attention this winter, but most of the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day roster was built more methodically over the last several years. The TIgers finalized their 28-man roster on Wednesday and will open the 2022...
Castillo is not in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Cardinals. A strong spring for Castillo earned him an Opening Day call-up despite the fact that he'd only played in 18 Triple-A games. The promotion was perhaps even more surprising given that the Pirates are in no rush to win and didn't call up fellow middle infield prospect Oneil Cruz. Castillo's inclusion apparently doesn't mean he'll have an everyday role, however. Kevin Newman starts at shortstop, while Hoy Park starts at second base. Castillo is a righty while Park bats left-handed, so it's possible a platoon is the plan at the keystone.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — His picture is still on the wall of champions in the press building at Augusta National, sandwiched between Trevor Immelman and Phil Mickelson. His chair at the champion’s dinner Tuesday night was empty, though, and if there was an invite to play the Masters this year, no one saw it.
Taylor didn't make the Orioles' Opening Day roster and was reassigned to the minors Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Taylor was in camp as added catcher depth after Adley Rutschman (triceps) got hurt in March. Per Silver, Taylor will stay with the Orioles' organization -- he should split time with fellow roster cut Jacob Nottingham at Triple-A Norfolk until Rutschman is healthy enough to play. Taylor slashed .234/.341/.335 in 74 games with Triple-A Louisville last season as part of the Reds' organization.
Woodford is slated to open the season as a member of St. Louis' bullpen, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Woodford and Drew VerHagen were both in contention for the fifth starter's role, but the two will instead head to the bullpen as multi-inning options after manager Oliver Marmol announced Wednesday that Jordan Hicks secured the final opening in the rotation. Hicks has been slowly building up his pitch count during spring and isn't likely to work deep into his first start Tuesday against the Royals, so Woodford could be called upon to piggyback him in that outing, if needed. Beyond that game, however, Hicks is expected to be deployed as a traditional starter, so forecasting when Woodford might be used out of the bullpen could be a difficult endeavor.
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the most anticipated young prospects in baseball and one of the most stunning free-agent acquisitions of the offseason are on a collision course -- and their paths will meet on Friday in a Mariners-Twins Opening Day matchup at Target Field that now looks orders of magnitude more intriguing than it did even a month ago.
Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
Sborz is one of several relievers that will pitch in high-leverage situations, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The Rangers are preparing for Opening Day in Toronto on Friday and are bringing 10 bullpen arms. That includes several long relievers, whose job it will be to bridge the game from starters who had a shorter-than-normal training camp to high-leverage relief crew. That should include Sborz, Joe Barlow, Matt Bush, Greg Holland and Brett Martin. Sborz logged 63 appearances in 2021, posting a 3.97 ERA and 1.42 WHIP one one save over 59 innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward has not named a closer, but Barlow, Bush and Holland are viewed as the frontrunners.
DETROIT -- More than half of players on A.J. Hinch’s first Detroit Tigers’ team won’t be on his second. A dozen players from last year’s Opening Day roster are still here in 2022. But many others will suit up for other teams -- in both the big leagues and minor leagues -- this season.
The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
