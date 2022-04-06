Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Lands on 60-day injured list

Woodford is slated to open the season as a member of St. Louis' bullpen, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Woodford and Drew VerHagen were both in contention for the fifth starter's role, but the two will instead head to the bullpen as multi-inning options after manager Oliver Marmol announced Wednesday that Jordan Hicks secured the final opening in the rotation. Hicks has been slowly building up his pitch count during spring and isn't likely to work deep into his first start Tuesday against the Royals, so Woodford could be called upon to piggyback him in that outing, if needed. Beyond that game, however, Hicks is expected to be deployed as a traditional starter, so forecasting when Woodford might be used out of the bullpen could be a difficult endeavor.

