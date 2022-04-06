ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

William Clark Green Says The New Panhandlers Album Is Finished

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPUda_0f1DoeNT00

William Clark Green, a legend in the red dirt Texas music scene, was the latest artist to make an appearance on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast.

The man talked about everything from Whiskey Myers’ epic performance at Soldier Field in Chicago years back, his new album Baker Hotel, the Larry Joe Taylor Music Fest, Garth Brooks, and more.

With that being said, Green had some exciting news about the upcoming album from the Panhandlers, a Texas country supergroup consisting of Green, Flatland Cavalry front man Cleto Cordero, Josh Abbott, and John Baumann.

He said:

“We just finished our record, Bruce Robison is still producing this record, and I’d say the biggest change from this record and the last record, is that we know what we’re doing.”

He also told the story about how the Panhandlers idea came about:

“Our last record, it started out like, well Steamboat is where it started, and Josh (Abbott) and John Dixon, John Dixon is the promotor of Steamboat, Josh wanted to do a west Texas show… just do a set of all four of us doing cover songs, and I was like ‘Cool, well next Steamboat, we should just make a record of these cover songs, and just come up with it.'”

And we were like ‘Well shit, we’re songwriters, why can’t we come up with our own songs,’ and I was like ‘Well shit, we need a name.’

So, we went into the record, we had some songs we had written, we did one songwriter retreat and had some songs that fellow west Texans that had written songs that we really liked, that didn’t get the respect they deserved or didn’t get the notoriety, like ‘West Texas In My Eye,’ it was written by Charlie Stout and had been out for years, and our song was on ‘Yellowstone.'”

But on the sophomore installment of The Panhandlers, they’re going a little more upbeat. A little more boot stomper, a little less heartbreaker:

“And so this next record we were in the studio, and you have four lead singers. We’re pretty low on the ego train but still… everybody was so fucking timid to speak. Nobody wanted to be that guy… nobody wanted to be the guy in control.

So for this record, we did more writing retreats, we wanted to do more up-tempo songs, I think everybody on the last record was trying to write the saddest, brilliant, west Texas song ever, so we have more tempo songs… it’s more fun.

That last record, I wouldn’t say it’s hard to listen to, but it’s emotionally hard to listen to. It’s a lot… it’s not something you turn on when you’re cooking.”

He also added that John is the star of the band so if you’re not familiar with John Baumann, you’re gonna want to fix that.

Either way, The Panhandlers 2 is coming SOON…

Get excited.

The podcast is available everywhere. Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “Whiskey Riff Raff” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Cheers, y’all.

Audio

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
The Boot

Hank Williams Jr. Reveals New ‘Rich White Honky Blues’ Album

Hank Williams Jr. just announced his next musical project: a hill country blues album titled Rich White Honky Blues. The 12-song track list includes a few Williams originals as well as covers of songs by Robert Johnson, Lightinin' Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters and more. Williams recorded Rich White Honky Blues live with an all-star band, produced by Dan Auerbach of the rock duo the Black Keys. It's set for release on June 17.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (AKA Kayce Dutton) Is Officially Writing Country Music

The Kayce Dutton music era is upon us. Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, AKA Kayce Dutton, is officially writing country music songs with some fantastic co-writers in Jessi Alexander and Ben Hayslip. Jessi posted a photo of the three of them after their writing session, saying that they’d just finished a song together… and I’ve never been more jealous of an Instagram photo in my life: “I was the lucky girl that got to make up a song today with these boys. Ben […] The post Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (AKA Kayce Dutton) Is Officially Writing Country Music first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

William Clark Green Is Back And Better Than Ever With His Sixth Studio Album, ‘Baker Hotel’

William Clark Green is BACK after four long years with a new album today, Baker Hotel. And his sixth studio album was well-worth the wait. Top to bottom, it’s fantastic. The title actually comes from a real life hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas, where it was originally opened in 1929 after residents of the town wanted to capitalize on the success of the mineral water craze going on at the time. It’s rumored to be haunted, and you definitely get some spooky flavors on this record.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Robison
Person
Riff Raff
Person
William Clark Green
Person
Garth Brooks
Rolling Stone

Watch Bob Weir and Tyler Childers Cover Merle Haggard’s ‘Mama Tried’ at All-Star New York Gig

Click here to read the full article. Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros played two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York this weekend, bringing out an all-star list of guest performers that included Tyler Childers, John Mayer, Brittney Spencer, and bassist Ron Carter to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Weir’s album Ace. For one of Childers’ appearances, the Kentucky singer-songwriter sang Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” which the Grateful Dead performed often on tour. Childers and Weir start the song off with their guitars, Childers handling the fingerstyle figure that opens it and Weir peeling off the song’s signature...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

10 Questions: Kathy Valentine on Writing, Women and Music, and Life with (and Without) The Go-Gos

It’s not easy being a pioneer, especially if you’re a woman. Growing up idolizing The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and Led Zepellin, when Kathy Valentine joined The Go-Gos as bassist in 1980, the band embodied something they hadn’t seen at the time: an all-female band who played their own instruments. Today, a band made up entirely of women is more of an anomaly than reality, yet the role women have within the music industry has expanded immensely since the earlier days of The Go-Gos.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Cooking#Whiskey Myers#Panhandlers#Green Flatland Cavalry#Steamboat
hotnewhiphop.com

Westside Boogie Says His New Album Is In The "Final Stages"

Westside Boogie says that his new album is in its "final stages," and shared a picture of himself with Eminem from the studio, earlier this week. "Final stages..y’all irritated I know but I love y’all," he captioned the picture. A release date for the new work hasn't been...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Clash’s ‘Combat Rock’ Gets 40th Anniversary Reissue With Unreleased Songs, Demos

Click here to read the full article. The Clash will mark the 40th anniversary of their penultimate LP Combat Rock with a new reissue featuring unreleased songs, demo and outtakes recorded in the lead-up to the 1982 album. Ahead of the May 20 release of the Combat Rock/The People’s Hall special edition of the album, a pair of the band’s unreleased collaborations with the English Beat singer Ranking Roger have been released, with the late toastmaster contributing his rapid-fire vocal stylings to the hit “Rock the Casbah” and “Red Angel Dragnet.” In addition to the legendary 1982 LP — featuring “Should I...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

Album review: Papa Roach – Ego Trip

If you were donning your baggies and wallet chains to rock out with Papa Roach in 2000 you probably didn’t think you’d still be doing so 22 years later. Certainly not with bigger names like Slipknot and Linkin Park coming to prominence at the same time. Well, how wrong can you be? For Papa Roach are not only still with us, but they’re an infinitely more challenging, diverse and simply better band than the one that recorded breakthrough album Infest. New offering Ego Trip rips up any semblance of a rule book, rapping it up and rocking it out with the fervour of any of music’s bright young things.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast with William Clark Green

William Clark Green joins the podcast to discuss his new album, Baker Hotel, the legend behind the iconic hotel in Mineral Wells, ghost hunting, the wildness of the Larry Joe Taylor Fest, Garth Brooks, the best parts of Texas, the new Panhandlers album, and more. The podcast is available everywhere....
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Whiskey Riff

WHISKEY RIFF MADNESS 2022: Country Albums 2010 – Present Championship Round Is LIVE

It all comes down to this. In this year’s round of Whiskey Riff Madness, we started out by putting 64 of the best albums from 2010 to today, from all across the spectrum of country music, up against each other. And then we let you the readers vote to see which one would come out on top. And now, the final matchup is set. Oh, and we had more votes in this last round than in the previous two rounds COMBINED. […] The post WHISKEY RIFF MADNESS 2022: Country Albums 2010 – Present Championship Round Is LIVE first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery Recalls The Time George Jones Shot At Him: “He Missed Me And Pulled That Trigger Back Again”

George Jones had one hell of a Hall of Fame country music career, and a hell of a lot of wild stories to go along with it. In the midst of his country music peak, he battled severe alcohol and drug addiction, to the point where he had little to no money left from the amounts spent on drugs and alcohol… and the legal troubles that followed.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

118K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy