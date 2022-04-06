ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The government’s energy security strategy looks doomed to fail on its own terms

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDZty_0f1DoTcM00

As evidence of devastating war crimes in Ukraine by Russian forces grows, and soaring fuel prices mean people in the UK are being engulfed by a tidal wave of unaffordable bills, the UK government is unveiling its long awaited energy security strategy.

This hugely important policy package will outline how the government will move to cut imports of Russian fossil fuels, make the UK energy supply secure and efficient, and set out how new energy projects help the country hit its legally binding net zero targets.

The strategy comes the same week the UN ’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned global emissions must peak within the next three years and then rapidly come down to prevent global devastation that will leave cities underwater and push a million species into extinction. The UN’s secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, said: “Investing in new fossil fuel infrastructure is moral and economic madness.”

It is against this backdrop the government is already preparing the ground for an energy strategy that will do little to protect people from surging bills in the short term, and will continue to support the wildly dangerous fossil fuel industries pumping climate-altering emissions into the atmosphere.

In a speech this week by the energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, he cleared the way for an expected announcement on new drilling licences for oil and gas in the North Sea, while he has also ordered a review into the moratorium on fracking.

A chief means of ridding us of Russian gas – government support for heat pumps and insulation – was missing from his speech. Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has actively opposed such support, according to reports .

Energy experts have repeatedly told The Independent the fastest way to make energy cheaper in the UK is also the greenest, and is also the best way to get us off Russian fossil fuels. That is a greater level of government support for insulation and help to make the move to heat pumps, combined with investment in renewable energy.

While much of the UK remains dependent on gas for cooking and home heating, greater energy efficiency through improving insulation will slash enough energy to remove the requirement for Russian gas – which contributes between 2 to 5 per cent of our annual consumption.

Choosing to instead invest in new fossil fuel programmes is a wild decision for several reasons:

  • as Kwarteng himself admits, they will not drive down energy prices, as oil and gas are sold on the global market, and UK reserves – including shale gas – are comparatively tiny
  • the decades-long lead times – averaging 28 years in the North Sea – mean such investments can’t help in the short term, and also mean new fossil fuel pollution will be coming online just ahead of the 2050 net zero target
  • 80 per cent of UK oil has to be exported as we don’t have the refining facilities at home.

The government is also understood to have shot down proposals to make planning for onshore wind farms easier, despite widespread support for them, citing concerns about the impact on British landscapes .

But the same concern is not stopping the government from setting out plans to support “hundreds” of new nuclear power stations across the country.

While onshore wind is among the very cheapest energy generation methods after solar, nuclear is the most expensive, with government spending on nuclear set to lock in an extra £80 a year on top of already soaring bills for consumers.

According to Greenpeace, investing in nuclear “is quite literally gambling away taxpayers’ money on projects that are generally late and represent poor value for money”, the organisation said in a briefing ahead of the government’s new energy security strategy.

While there are legitimate concerns about not having sufficient renewable capacity when the wind doesn’t blow, updating the energy grid, making homes and businesses more efficient, and installing power-sharing facilities with other European countries will have an enormous impact.

While the UK is undoubtedly ahead when it comes to wind power, European countries will catch up, with the European Commission saying around 68 per cent of Europe’s electricity mix must be renewable by 2030.

Will the government’s energy strategy rapidly slash the need for Russian gas and oil in the short term? No it won’t. Will it help those facing unpayable bills? No it won’t. Will it help reduce the UK’s burning of fossil fuels? No it won’t.

Who is really benefiting here?

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Customers urged to check meters before 54% jump in energy prices

British households will see the biggest rise in the cost of energy in living memory from Friday, when bills increase by 54% - almost £700 - to just under £2,000 a year.Experts have urged Britons to submit meter readings for gas and electricity to their supplier on Thursday to show how much energy they have used ahead of Ofgem’s price cap hike that comes into force on April 1.This prevents firms from estimating usage and potentially charging for energy used before April 1 at the higher rate.Households should also send regular meter readings, ideally on the same date each month,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Families living near new nuclear plants and onshore wind farms could get lower bills to ease planning rows, minister suggests - as PM prepares to unveil crucial energy strategy amid Russia standoff

Families living near nuclear power plants and onshore wind farms could get lower bills as part of the UK's new energy strategy. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi backed a discount as he signalled that planning rules will be loosened in the blueprint being unveiled by Boris Johnson this week. However, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#United Nations#New Energy#Russian#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Vox

What’s really holding the world back from stopping climate change

The world is on track to shoot far past climate change targets unless countries make drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. Fortunately, many of the tools to make these cuts are already here and are continuing to get cheaper. Yet the pledges to lower emissions that countries have made so far are nowhere near enough, and the world is drifting even further off course.
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

The Left’s Climate Playbook Is Already Outdated

In the United States, the philosophy behind many of the most important progressive climate proposals of the past few years—such as the Green New Deal and Joe Biden’s climate plan—was premised on three ideas. Each was rooted in a diagnosis of the 2010s economy—and each, unfortunately, is looking more and more out of date.
ENVIRONMENT
MSNBC

Biden's missed opportunity to go all in on renewable energy

President Joe Biden made lofty promises about transitioning America to clean energy both during the campaign and once in office. When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, it seemed like a natural moment to revive the calls for investment in clean energy and a greener economy. Oddly, though, exactly the opposite...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

North Sea can provide ‘secure, safe energy’ for next 50 years – industry chief

The North Sea can help provide the UK with “secure, safe energy” for the next 50 years while also helping meet climate change targets, the head of a key industry body has insisted.Deidre Michie, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), spoke out as she made a plea to ministers ahead of the publication of the UK Government’s upcoming energy security strategy.Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means energy security is now also a national security issue, she said.Ms Michie, whose organisation represents 400 offshore energy companies including in the oil, gas and offshore wind sectors, called for a “national consensus”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy