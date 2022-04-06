ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Actor Daniel Franzese visiting TAMU-K for 'Mean Girls' Movie Night

By Frank Cardenas
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eq90t_0f1DoSjd00

Get in loser, we're going to... TAMU-K?

Texas A&M University-Kingsville is hosting a 'Mean Girls' Movie Night with a special guest that is all too familiar with fans of the film.

Daniel Franzese, best known for his role as Mr. "Too Gay to Function" Damian Leigh, will be in attendance for the event at Jones Auditorium on April 20.

Which, of course, falls on a Wednesday, so make sure you're wearing pink. Or at least get your pink shirts back.

The first 100 students who enter the auditorium will be given a free, Javelina t-shirt and snack pack to enjoy during the movie. A student ID is required for proof.

Doors for the event will open to students at 6 p.m. before being open to the general public at 6:30 p.m.

Franzese will also be selling his own merch after the show.

Those needing more information for the event may contact Julianne Gomez at 361-592-2760.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Shares Heartbreaking News: ‘This One Is a Difficult One’

Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”. Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Really Didn’t Like Wearing Shea’s Hat: Here’s Why

In westerns, the way you dress says a lot about you as a cowboy or wrangler. And “1883” star Sam Elliott didn’t approve of the hat he wore as Shea Brennan. That cowboy hat is a key part of the ensemble, and Elliott knows that. Heck, the man has starred in enough westerns to know cowboy hats better than almost anyone. So Elliott opened to Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast about his disappointment with the headwear.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Franzese
Deadline

Regina Hall On Co-Hosting The Oscars, Category Controversy & Plans To “Roast A Couple Of People Here And There”

Click here to read the full article. “It’s really trying to bring the show together, to keep the show moving, so that people are entertained.” That’s part of Regina Hall and her co-hosts m.o. this year in hosting the Oscar ceremony; the actress speaking with Deadline at our SXSW studio in Austin, TX. Hall made a pitstop at SXSW during her busy March to promote her new horror movie, Master, which hits Prime Video and select theaters this Friday. The Mariama Diallo directed movie made its world premiere at Sundance. Talking about the challenges in hosting the Oscars on March 27, Hall expounds, that...
AUSTIN, TX
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Mean Girls#Texas A M University#Film Star#Tamu K#Jones Auditorium
theplaylist.net

Chris Pine Talks Auditioning For Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ & Choosing ‘Star Trek’ Over An ‘L.A. Confidential’ Sequel

When Paramount announced the return of the original cast return for “Star Trek 4” with director Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”) at the helm a few months back, it was news to the entire cast, who were reportedly “shocked.” And in case you’re wondering if that’s changed, and they’ve been updated those cast members, the answer is no. In a conversation with IndieWire while promoting “All The Old Knives,” actor Chris Pine said he still doesn’t know what is actually happening with “Star Trek 4” and hasn’t read a script, although the studio announced everyone was back and production was to begin before the end of 2022.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Daniel Radcliffe Admits "Not Interested" In Starring in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Movie

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he’s not interested in starring in a film adaptation for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In a recent interview with The New York Times over Lost City with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, the British actor says that he’s currently happy with where he is and Cursed Child is “not something I’m really interested in doing right now.” Speaking about his reunion with the cast earlier this year for HBO, Radcliffe commented that he’s able to enjoy it only because his life no longer revolves around the franchise. “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” he explained. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ okay and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Played a Bigger Role in ‘The Bodyguard’s Success Than You Think

Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner famously starred in The Bodyguard, but he also contributed significantly behind the scenes of the classic film. The actor revealed that his contract included a clause that he be involved in editing decisions. In fact, he had final cut privileges. This meant that if he didn’t like the director’s edits, he could make his own. Costner added this to his contract because of his displeasure with previous movies he starred in such as Revenge.
MOVIES
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy