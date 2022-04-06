ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Broad Street improvement project begins in Richmond

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1WWc_0f1DoNZE00

RICHMOND, Va. -- A months-long Broad Street paving is set to kick off this week and impact traffic along West Broad Street in the City of Richmond.

"The Broad Street Gateway and Corridor Improvements Project is intended to enhance the overall character of Broad Street, complement the Pulse BRT project, and establish a unified design for one of the City’s primary gateway corridors," an email from the Department of Public Works read. "There will be intermittent travel lane, parking lane, and sidewalk closures during construction."

The project is expected to be completed sometime in late 2023.

The project includes the following components:

Paving

  • Project timeframe: April 11 - Summer 2022
  • Area: Broad Street from 3rd Street to the city/county line just west of Staples Mill Road
  • Paving work will be completed in five (5) segments
  • Each segment will be done from the outside lanes to the inside, north side, then returning on the south side (on-street parking will not be available while paving is occurring)

Paving segments

  • 3rd Street to Belvidere Street
  • Belvidere Street to Meadow Street/Hermitage Road
  • Meadow Street/Hermitage Road to Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Hamilton Street
  • Hamilton Street to the county line

Note: Paving will be a 24-hour operation, starting at 6 p.m. on Sundays and ending at 6 p.m. on

Fridays and there will be some complete street closures.

Funding for this project was provided through the Central Virginia Transportation Authority

Streetscape

  • Project timeframe: April 25 through Fall 2023
  • Area: Hamilton Street to Laurel Street

The project will replace sidewalks throughout the corridor and upgrade curb ramps to improve accessibility for pedestrians, individuals who use mobility devices, people with visual impairments etc. New trees will be planted to provide greenery and shade to pedestrians and street furniture such as benches, trash cans, and bike racks will be placed along Broad Street. Decorative light fixtures will be installed on existing poles to illuminate sidewalks for additional pedestrian safety at night.
To improve traffic safety, curb bump-outs will be constructed to guide vehicles through existing lane shifts and prevent illegal parking. At locations where properties have multiple access points to a parking lot or property, select driveway entrances on Broad Street will be permanently closed to further improve traffic safety and reduce rear end crashes.

Funding for this project was provided through VDOT’s SMART SCALE program.

Pulse BRT Red Pavement

  • Project timeframe: Construction is expected May through August 2022
  • Area: Broad Street from I-195 to 1st Street

The Pulse BRT Red Pavement project will install red-colored pavement marking in the dedicated bus-only lanes from I-195 to 1st Street. The project is funded through a Department of Rail and Public Transit grant and is intended to improve driver and pedestrian awareness of the dedicated bus-only lanes, reduce unauthorized use of the bus-only lanes, and improve bus operations.

Funding for this project was provided through the DRPT Demonstration Project Assistance MERIT Grant Program

Richmond Signal System – Phase III

  • Project timeframe: April through December 2022 with additional traffic signal upgrades in 2023
  • Area: Thompson Street to Staples Mill Road
  • Project details: installing conduit, junction boxes and fiber-optic lines to existing traffic signals

Note: work will primarily be in the sidewalks
Traffic signal upgrades coming in 2023 to the following areas:

  • The intersection of Broad and Westmoreland
  • The intersection of Broad and Commonwealth

Background: The department operates and maintains 480 traffic signalized intersections. Communications between the traffic signal central system and each traffic signal controller provide enhanced remote monitoring, optimized and efficient signal coordination, transit signal priority along the Pulse Corridor, special events management, and maintenance capabilities, which benefit the City and all roadway users. Since 2009, DPW has been diligently working to expand the signal system infrastructure and associated communications assets to integrate all signalized intersections in the City into a centralized traffic signal system. The Downtown area was completed in Phase I and South of the James River in Phase II.

Funding for this project was provided through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program from the Federal Highway Administration and the Virginia Department of Transportation. The project is also in partnership with the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

Public Utility Waterline Replacement

  • Timeframe: Construction is expected in the spring of 2023
  • Area: Along Broad Street from 3rd Street to I-95

This project will be handled by the Department of Public Utilities

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Portion of 9th Street in Richmond closing for construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of 9th Street in Richmond will close for a month due to construction. The street will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Grace Street to Broad Street from March 17 through April 17. The closure accommodates the construction of the General Assembly...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
Richmond, VA
Government
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Troy Record

Waterford Village Hall unveils Broad Street headquarters

WATERFORD, N.Y. — The Village of Waterford now has new headquarters with the grand opening of the Waterford Village Hall. Located at 73 Broad St., at the property formerly home to Maloney’s Florist, the village government now has its own space to hold meetings and perform its day-to-day operations.
WATERFORD, NY
NBC12

RRHA closing all housing waitlists

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is closing all of its housing waitlists. Applications will no longer be accepted for any bedroom size on any waitlist after April 13. The closure will not affect anyone who applied prior to April 13. Send it to 12 here. Want...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Street Parking#Broad Street#Traffic Signals#Infrastructure#Uban Construction#Traffic Accident#Paving Project
Virginia Mercury

Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones

Scott Durvin says he faced aggressive questioning from a Chesterfield County Police detective after his friend died of a drug overdose at the end of 2019. What he didn’t know at the time was that police had also begun secretly tracking his whereabouts by ordering Verizon Wireless to regularly ping his phone’s GPS and report […] The post Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC12

Looking back at the burning of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Confederate General Robert E. Lee lost Petersburg 157 years ago - April 2, 1865 - and the fall of the rebel capital would soon follow. The next day a letter from Lee to Confederate President Jefferson Davis set off a chain of events that lead to fires being intentionally set in Richmond’s business district. By the evening of April 3, the Union army finally controlled the city.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins this month in new 757/948 overlay area code

Mandatory 10-digit dialing (3-digit area code + the 7-digit telephone number) begins April 9 for Virginians living in the 757 area code region. Local calls made with just seven digits will not be connected. This is the second step in a February 2020 relief plan approved by the State Corporation Commission (SCC) to phase in the new 948 area code. Permissive 10-digit dialing for the 757 area code region began Sept. 11, 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Traffic on Port Republic Road cleared

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Traffic on Port Republic Road is open in both directions and normal traffic patterns have resumed. The Harrisonburg Police Department warned of a traffic crash on Port Republic Road in area of Bradley Drive. Traffic is backed up in both directions on Port Republic Road. Please...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Republic

City to begin sealing streets

Columbus will begin its pavement crack sealing Monday as part of a preventative maintenance plan for city streets. Beginning Monday, RLH Sealcoating will begin working in Wildflower Estates and Wildflower Commons. Other subdivisions scheduled for this year’s program are Brookfield Place, Cross Creek, Skyview Estates, Stonehaven, Westlake Hills, Presidential Parks...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy