ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Ultimatum: Who are the new couples after the re-matching?

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Twr9v_0f1DoKv300

Netflix ’s latest reality series The Ultimatum : Marry or Move On has released its first eight episodes onto the platform to the joy of viewers.

Throughout the new dating show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, six couples have put their relationships on the line after one person in each pair told their partner if they don’t get married, they want to call it quits.

However, before agreeing to any commitment, and in order to get some clarity on their relationships, contestants began dating other people from the other relationships. After four days, each contestant chose someone else to live with for three weeks.

At the end of the experiment, viewers will see whether the contestants decide to stay with the person they came in with, or walk away from them forever.

The series is now in full swing, with some of the new couples moved in together. However, that wasn’t the case for all of the season one contestants, as a few opted to propose to their long-term partners instead of breaking up.

Spoilers for season one of The Ultimatum below.

These are the four new couples and two original couples.

Shanique and Zay

Before making her choice, Shanique, who had entered the show with her boyfriend Randall, said that she was conflicted between Nate and Zay. However, she ultimately chose Zay because of how much she admired him.

She expressed how he’s been “very serious” with her at moments but also “very fun,” which she said has been a “dynamic” that she has enjoyed. She also applauded how “honest” and “real” he was.

Zay reciprocated and said that he was choosing Shanique, as she “brought a lot out of [him] that [he] didn’t know was there”. At the start of the show, Zay had come with his girlfriend Rae and Shanique had come with her boyfriend Randall.

Jake and Rae

According to Jake, who began the show in a long-term relationship with April, he and Rae bonded on “every level” throughout their dates. He also noted how much he enjoyed spending time with her and that he could ultimately see a future with her. Rae chose Jake as well.

Madlyn and Randall

During the second episode, Madlyn, who was in a relationship with Colby, stood up from the table to announce that she was choosing Randall. According to Madlyn, she not only had an “initial attraction” to him, but he also made her feel “validated, heard, and seen”.

She also claimed Randall had a “practical and realistic” side, which is what she said she was missing in her relationship with Colby, who she enter the show with. Randall chose Madlyn after describing how she’s helped him “open up,” while challenging him to become better as a person.

Hunter and Alexis

Going into the series, Hunter and Alexis were together. After four days of dating other people, one of the contestants, April, created a connection with Hunter and Nate before ultimately choosing Hunter.  However, Alexis spoke up and said she wanted to “fight for” her partner.

She emphasised that she doesn’t want Hunter dating other people, as she was the one who gave him the marriage ultimatum. According to Alexis, the experience “reconfirmed” to her that Hunter is the person she wants to be with.

The declaration prompted Hunter to stand up and state: “I want to marry Alexis,” at which point he walked over to her and officially proposed while noting how the experiment helped him realise that he wasn’t scared of marriage anymore and didn’t want to be with “any other girl”.

Lauren and Nate

During the first few episodes, Lauren formed a connection with Colby, who ended up choosing to pursue a relationship with her. Nate, on the other hand, had created connections with two women, April and Shanique, who had already made their choices. While at the table, Nate could be seen whispering to Madelyn: “I’m going to choose you”.

While choosing Lauren, Colby explained how she was an “amazing person” and how “incredible” it had been to get to know her. Colby also wanted to show Lauren how “beautiful” it could be to have children, as her not wanting them was the reason why she and Nate weren’t married.

However, Nate then proceeded to ask Lauren to marry him. According to Nate, he realised that, without Lauren, he doesn’t have a “family”. He said: “As long as I spend the rest of my life with you, that’s all I want”. With tears in her eyes, Lauren accepted his proposal.

April and Colby

Although Lauren decided to be with Nate, Colby said that he wouldn’t let that “kill” the experience for him. He then looked at April, explaining to her that she “didn’t go unheard.”

Colby told April that he was “willing to open that door up” and see if the two of them could form a connection. She spoke up and announced that the focus of her experience was to still walk away with Jake, the person she originally came with. However, she still reciprocated and chose Colby.

Once they went back to their room, Colby told the cameras: “April didn’t choose me. I didn’t choose her”. However, they both decided to be each other’s live-in matches, in order to get what they wanted: marriage with the person that they came onto the show with.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

8 Celebrity Couples Who Had a Baby Together After the Breakup

Life doesn’t have a blueprint. That “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage” nursery rhyme often doesn’t apply to modern times as much anymore. Love and relationships are different with every person. Some people happily partner up for their whole lives and even start families without choosing to get married — and sometimes, a baby comes before any kind of relationship commitment. Other times, it can seem like a relationship is progressing along just like the nursery rhyme, but then a breakup happens — and then, so does another baby.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Nick
CinemaBlend

Looks Like One Of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Season 5 Couples Has Gotten Married

Warning! The following potentially contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5. Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has made a lot of headlines in its fifth season, though mainly because of the actions scandalous actions of its scandalous cast. Fortunately, this latest headline has nothing to do with accusations of racism or Ben Rathbun’s recent arrest. As a matter of fact, it's potentially positive news. It appears that one of the season's couples might’ve gotten married, and there’s legitimate evidence to support that notion. It seems congratulations are in order for Memphis Smith and Hamza Mokni, as the two reportedly have documents that indicate that they've tied the knot.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ultimatum
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Shares Heartbreaking News: ‘This One Is a Difficult One’

Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”. Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

New Netflix dating show The Ultimatum will have a queer season featuring mostly women

Netflix has announced that an upcoming season of new dating show The Ultimatum will be queer-focused and will feature mostly women.First announced at the end of an episode of Love is Blind in March, The Ultimatum encourages couples who are on the fence about their relationships to marry or move on.The first season will launch on Wednesday 6 April. In an announcement on Thursday (24 March), the streaming platform revealed that a second season is also in store for viewers. The news was shared on social using a parody boyband made of previous contestants from its romance reality shows.Jarrette...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy