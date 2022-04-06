City administrator finalists named

Candidates include Hillsboro's Dayle Spitzer, plus education executives in Houston and MinneapolisOregon City School Board members have named three candidates with doctorate degrees as finalists to interview for the district's superintendent vacancy. Position finalists Jharrett Bryantt, Dayle Spitzer and Ron Wagner are all currently serving in executive positions in U.S. public school districts. Kyle Laier has been serving as Oregon City's interim superintendent since July 1, when Larry Didway left OC's position making about $170,000 annually to take the superintendent's position making $205,750 annually in the Clackamas Education Service District. An executive in the Houston Independent School system since...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 20 DAYS AGO