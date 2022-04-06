ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

City administrator finalists named

Crookston Daily Times
 1 day ago

Four finalists have been named in the search for a new city administrator for the City of Crookston. Interviews will be held the first week in May and a public meet and greet is planned. Finalist bios courtesy of DDA and City of Crookston:. Nickalas Blackwell currently works for...

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Oregon City News

Three finalists named for Oregon City schools superintendent

Candidates include Hillsboro's Dayle Spitzer, plus education executives in Houston and MinneapolisOregon City School Board members have named three candidates with doctorate degrees as finalists to interview for the district's superintendent vacancy. Position finalists Jharrett Bryantt, Dayle Spitzer and Ron Wagner are all currently serving in executive positions in U.S. public school districts. Kyle Laier has been serving as Oregon City's interim superintendent since July 1, when Larry Didway left OC's position making about $170,000 annually to take the superintendent's position making $205,750 annually in the Clackamas Education Service District. An executive in the Houston Independent School system since...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glyndon, MN
City
Northfield, MN
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Crookston, MN
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Crookston, MN
NOLA.com

Finalists named in state Student of the Year competition

Fontainebleau High senior Elise Strain and Monteleone Junior High eighth grader Ava Guillory, both St. Tammany Parish School System students, have been selected as finalists in the state’s 2022 Students of the Year competition. “We are tremendously honored to have these students representing St. Tammany at the Student of...
HIGH SCHOOL
KDHL AM 920

67 Owatonna Students Reached State Competition This Winter

Between athletics and other extracurriculars, 67 Owatonna High School students competed in state-level competitions during the winter season. State qualifying teams and individuals include adapted floor hockey (12), boys basketball (18), DECA state finals (4), diving (1), gymnastics (9), Knowledge Bowl (5), mock trial (10 students), and wrestling (8). The...
OWATONNA, MN
Western Iowa Today

Adair native promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Minnesota Vikings

(Minneapolis, MN) 1999 Adair-Casey graduate Jeff Anderson has been named the Minnesota Vikings Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. Anderson had previously served as the organization’s Executive Director of Communications. He’s been with the team as a full-time employee since 2005. According to a press release, Anderson will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Fans support Minnesota State with viewing parties in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State hockey fans from around the state have been flocking to Boston, Mass., all week to attend the Frozen Four, but those who couldn’t attend in person are still showing their support for the Mavericks back at home. Viewing parties for the game...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy