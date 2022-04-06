ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

G-League signing Simpson leads Thunder to win

By Ryan Love
 1 day ago
Oklahoma City Thunder fans are starved for any and all glimmers of joy as this season winds down.

Enter Zavier Simpson on Tuesday night.

The former Michigan guard signed a 10-day contract with the Thunder earlier this week after playing 47 games with the G-League Oklahoma City Blue this season.

The lowly Thunder, competing for the league's worst record, thrust Simpson into the starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers who didn't appear to be ready for "Captain Hook."

The 6-foot-tall Simpson brought back the hook shot in a way most people wouldn't remember seeing since the days of Hall of Famer and all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Simpson hit three hook shots on his way to finish with 10 points and a rare win for the Thunder.

A win for a team tanking as hard as the Thunder is generally a bad thing, but the structure of the NBA Draft Lottery makes all remaining results this season ultimately meaningless and nights like Simpson's a breath of fresh air.

Oklahoma City Thunder
