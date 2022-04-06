EF-1 tornado causes damage in Marion County: NWS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina got a wave of severe weather that included at least one large tornado and several other twisters as well. A large, destructive tornado has been confirmed in Allendale County, leading to the National Weather Service issuing a tornado emergency in that area. There are already reports of heavy damage in that area, and videos have been shared on social media showing the tornado itself. That same cell was moved through Orangeburg County.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO