ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

EF-1 tornado causes damage in Marion County: NWS

By Heather Gale
wpde.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County and then crossed into Horry County on Tuesday,...

wpde.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Rotating cell spotted during tornado emergency in South Carolina

ALLENDALE, S.C. (STORYFUL/QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tornado emergency was issued for Allendale, South Carolina, on Tuesday, April 5, as the National Weather Service warned residents to take shelter during the “life-threatening” situation. Livestream footage filmed by Corey Tharin shows his evacuation as the funnel cloud looms in the distance. According to the National Weather Service, a […]
ALLENDALE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Marion County, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Marion County, SC
Government
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
WRBL News 3

VIDEO: Tornado hits Ellabell neighborhood

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A storm system brought a tornado and baseball-sized hail to Bryan County Thursday evening. A WSAV viewer captured a video of a funnel cloud in Ellabell’s Brewton Acres neighborhood off of Wilma Edwards Road. Large hail up to 2.75 inches in size has also been reported in the county. No word […]
ELLABELL, GA
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Extreme Weather
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News19 WLTX

Here's the latest updates on tornadoes, storm damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina got a wave of severe weather that included at least one large tornado and several other twisters as well. A large, destructive tornado has been confirmed in Allendale County, leading to the National Weather Service issuing a tornado emergency in that area. There are already reports of heavy damage in that area, and videos have been shared on social media showing the tornado itself. That same cell was moved through Orangeburg County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputies make arrest in 1998 murder case

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in a murder case dating back nearly 24 years. Dorchester County Sheriff LC Knight held a press conference where he announced an arrest in the 1998 killing of 42-year-old Stephanie Thompson. An investigation began just before Christmas of 1998 […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

42-year-old woman identified in deadly Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Mayte Ramirez Lopez from Mexico. The coroner’s office says Ramirez has been living in the Myrtle Beach area. The crash happened […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

Photos: Rincon sees hail during severe weather Tuesday

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — As severe weather made its way through the Coastal Empire, it brought hail along with it. WSAV viewers sent in the following pictures. Effingham County had a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 p.m. Ellebell has also seen baseball-sized hail (up to 2.75 inches) and reported a tornado.
RINCON, GA
Cadrene Heslop

Historical Tornado Report Record Broken

March had many active systems. Weather personnel issued more than 400 tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for almost two dozen states. March 2022 saw temperatures getting warmer. It was a warm month. Indeed. Many states also experienced rainy conditions. But these changes created the perfect situation for classic springtime storms. And a cluster of inclement weather formed across many states, causing property damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy