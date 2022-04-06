UMV Health Network launches third phase of Electronic Health Record

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network was officially established in 2018 after the Cabell Huntington Hospital acquisition of St. Mary’s Medical Center was finalized. “Mountain Health Network was in its infancy when we were faced with the unforeseen, unanticipated and unprecedented series of challenges that COVID-19 created for us, now in its third year,” said Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. “The professionals in our system have been pioneers in providing life-saving care during the unknown of COVID in 2020, early adopters of treatments that have led the nation in successful outcomes, and innovators redefining care to beat this virus. Each day, they put their fears and personal concerns aside to provide medical treatment and compassion to our patients when they need them most.”

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 25 DAYS AGO