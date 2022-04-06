ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

UMV Health Network launches third phase of Electronic Health Record

 1 day ago

EHR system to benefit patients, providers and staff now live at Alice Hyde Medical Center, Elizabethtown Community Hospital and CVPH. Vermont Business Magazine Providers and patient care teams across the UVM Health Network in both Vermont and New York’s North Country are now connected via Epic, a single electronic health record...

Newman Regional joins agreement to provide electronic health records

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patients in Emporia will start to benefit from Newman Regional Health’s new agreement to provide electronic health records. Newman Regional Health says it has partnered with Coffey Health System to provide electronic health records. The finalized agreement was announced by CEO Bob Wright on Friday, March 11.
4 health systems launching residency programs

Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com. 1. Asheville, N.C.-based Mountain Area Health Education Center is launching the state's first addiction psychiatry residency...
5 health systems launching, expanding Cerner EHRs

Here are five health systems that have deployed a Cerner EHR or announced plans to do so in 2022. Greenville, Texas-based Hunt Regional Healthcare is adopting Cerner's Millennium EHR across all its facilities. Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is deploying a new Cerner EHR. Bar Harbor, Maine-based...
Medicare Expands Access, Coverage for At-Home Covid-19 Tests

More than 59 million people with Medicare “Part B” outpatient coverage are now eligible for up to eight free over-the-counter Covid-19 tests each month, the Biden administration announced Monday. Even beneficiaries enrolled in private Medicare Advantage plans that provide program benefits can get free tests that have been...
Vermont State
Vermont Health
Mountain Health Network continues growth despite pandemic

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network was officially established in 2018 after the Cabell Huntington Hospital acquisition of St. Mary’s Medical Center was finalized. “Mountain Health Network was in its infancy when we were faced with the unforeseen, unanticipated and unprecedented series of challenges that COVID-19 created for us, now in its third year,” said Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. “The professionals in our system have been pioneers in providing life-saving care during the unknown of COVID in 2020, early adopters of treatments that have led the nation in successful outcomes, and innovators redefining care to beat this virus. Each day, they put their fears and personal concerns aside to provide medical treatment and compassion to our patients when they need them most.”
2 states, 2 health system approaches to nurse recruitment

As hospitals and health systems vie for nursing talent, many organizations have turned to compensation as well as perks beyond pay. The question of whether these rising labor expenses are sustainable appears to be multifaceted and dependent on an organization's vantage point. But in the most populated state in the U.S. — and in one of the least populated — one thing is clear: nursing recruitment and retention requires approaches that must consider other factors such as licensing, housing and overall environment.
Highlands Health launches program to help elderly, disabled

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highlands Health (HH) has introduced a new program that will assist elderly, disabled and disadvantaged people improve the quality of their lives. Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said the goal of the new program, “Live Better Longer,” is to help local residents improve their health and wellness and maintain their independence using […]
Compass Health Network helps you find a primary care provider

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Katherine Friedebach is the Chief Medical Officer for Compass Health Network, a nonprofit health care organization with a vision of full, productive, healthy lives for everyone in Missouri. With locations across the state, they discuss the importance of identifying and receiving the benefits of a...
3 health systems that recorded annual operating losses

Despite seeing stable or higher revenue year over year, several health systems that recorded results in March ended 2021 with significant operating losses. Many of the health systems attributed the operating losses to expenses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including rising contract labor and supply costs. For example, Providence, a...
U.S. joins whistleblower case against electronic health records vendor

March 25 - The U.S. Department of Justice is joining a whistleblower lawsuit accusing electronic health records vendor Modernizing Medicine Inc of falsely claiming its software met government-required certification criteria and paid kickbacks to doctors. The government's decision to intervene in the case was announced Friday by lawyers for a...
Serious issues with VA electronic health records system remain unresolved, watchdog says

Serious safety issues regarding patient medications and mental health flags remain unresolved with the Department of Veterans Affairs new electronic health records system, according to a series of reports released by a federal watchdog on Thursday. But VA officials said they are working through those issues as the department prepares...
Glaukos launches phase 2 corneal health clinical program for iLink therapy

The company expects to enroll patients diagnosed with keratoconus in two trials at clinical sites in the US, South America, Europe, and Asia. Glaukos Corporation announced today that it has begun a phase 2 clinical program for its third generation iLink therapy. Designed to treat keratoconus, the iLink pharmaceutical platform...
Clarify Health Snags $150M for End-to-End Patient Intelligence

Cloud analytics and payments platform Clarify Health on Tuesday (April 5) secured $150 million in a Series D fundraising round, according to a company press release. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led Clarify’s funding effort with participation by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and Memorial Hermann Health System, existing investors Insight Partners, Spark Capital, KKR, Aspenwood Ventures, Rivas Capital and Sigmas Group.
Freeing health care data

A CONVERSATION WITH U.S. FIRST CTO: The health care sector has long struggled with the swath of data it owns as it continues to transition to digital. It’s been difficult for that information to flow among organizations, lagging other industries. Aneesh Chopra, the first chief technology officer for the federal government — during the Obama administration — is now president of CareJourney and a prominent voice in the digital health space.
Colorado Department Of Public Health To Phase Out Community COVID Vaccine Clinics

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is phasing out its community vaccine clinics. That includes the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic buses. (credit: CBS) Starting March 31, CDPHE will begin transitioning to traditional health care settings. Final operations for those sites are on the state’s website. CDPHE said nearly 2,000 providers are part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program, including doctor’s offices and pharmacies. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic buses will continue visiting communities until at least June 30 to reach those hard-to-contact populations. CDPHE said if necessary, those community vaccine clinics can be reestablished in about a month.
NZ's health service is failing some communities: building a better national system requires local partnerships

The New Zealand government is set to launch a massive overhaul of the health sector later this year. But to create a truly equitable system, local communities should be involved in developing the health services that affect them. Today is World Health day. Themed “our planet, our health”, it re-imagines a world where people have control over their own and the planet’s health. Globally, the climate crisis is causing premature deaths, malnutrition and poor mental health. Like COVID-19 and other global health threats, the effects of climate change are uneven and exacerbated by socioeconomic and political stressors. We have begun...
At-Home Testing is the Future, but Lab APIs are Stuck in the Past

The rise of telemedicine and virtual care options have primed at-home testing to make a significant impact on the future of healthcare. 70% of today’s medical decisions depend on laboratory test results, but lagging lab APIs hinder the widespread launch of remote diagnostics. Since the start of the COVID-19...
