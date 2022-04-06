Knit Together’s Secret Garden Masquerade Gala April 9

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Garden Club’s Plant and Secret Garden Boutique will take place on May 7 at Cushing Memorial Building. “Our energetic and dedicated designer-members are creating a vibrant plant sale with many plants culled from member’s gardens and include perennials, annuals and native plants. We expect our sale to add a rush of color and enhance the beauty of many MetroWest gardens this Spring. This is our club’s first Plant Sale since COVID side-lined the club’s annual plant sale so we have an abundance of plants to offer,” said the Garden Club.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO