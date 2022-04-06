ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. Lottery marks 50 years of winners, losers and local aid

By Colin A. Young
WWLP
WWLP
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tf3vH_0f1DmnOQ00

BOSTON (SHNS) – There were 4,783,000 tickets sold for the first drawing of The Game, but only seven had the winning numbers — 302424. And among those seven winners, only one could say they were the very first Massachusetts Lottery winner in history.

Springfield $1M lottery winner received scratch ticket as a gift

Fifty years ago Wednesday, on the morning of Thursday, April 6, 1972, the Massachusetts Lottery held its first-ever drawing at Faneuil Hall in Boston. Later in the day, Donald Cosentino of Gardner, then a 37-year-old furniture factory foreman, became the first lottery winner in state history when he certified his good fortune at Gardner City Hall.

“We have five children and I bought them all bicycles,” Cosentino, who is now 87 years old and still lives with his wife, Aline, in the same house that they lived in 50 years ago, said of his jackpot winnings. “We also bought a camper so that we could all go camping together. We were able to put the money to good use.”

Cosentino won one of the $50,000 top prizes by matching all six digits on the 50-cent ticket. He told the Gardner News in 2019 that a coworker at George B. Bent Co. bought a handful of tickets, held them out to him and told him to “pick one.”

The $50,000 prize in April 1972 would have the buying power of $341,826.51 in today’s economy, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the 50-cent price of a ticket would today be more like $3.40.

The other $50,000 winners of that first drawing, according to a UPI story reprinted by MassLive as a photo, were Mildred Foley of Wethersfield, Conn., Kathleen Egan of Whitman, Laurence Stewart of Lenox, Evelyn Walsh of Duxbury, Mary Cardosa of New Bedford, and Paul Cella of Framingham.

Thirty-eight other people won prizes of $2,500, 467 people claimed $250 prizes, and there were 4,332 players who won $25. All of the cash winners and 43,076 non-winning ticket holders became eligible for a $1 million drawing that was held on May 8, 1972.

“Today is a special day in the Lottery’s history,” Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who oversees the Lottery and chairs the Lottery Commission, said Wednesday. “Our first drawing was just the beginning of 50 Years of Winning, and our very first top prize winner was one of many who have been able to turn their Lottery win into lasting memories for their families.”

The Massachusetts Legislature passed the bill to create the Massachusetts Lottery as a source of local aid revenue for cities and towns on Sept. 27, 1971, and the new agency kicked off its sales for The Game on March 22, 1972.

Since then, the Mass. Lottery has generated more than $137 billion in revenue, returned more than $30 billion in net profit for the Legislature to distribute to municipalities as unrestricted local aid, awarded more than $96 billion in prizes, and paid out more than $7.8 billion in commissions and bonuses to its statewide network of retailers.

For its first, partial year, the Lottery expected to provide about $21.9 million for local aid, the Newton Graphic reported in June 1972.

April 6 could be a lucky date for Lottery players. On April 6, 1999, the 27th anniversary of the first drawing, Maria Grasso cashed a ticket purchased at a Star Market in Boston and won a $197 million Big Game jackpot — at the time the largest payoff to a single winner in American lottery history. Grasso was working as a live-in babysitter for Chris Gabrieli, the 2002 Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, a candidate for governor in 2006, and the current chairman of the state Board of Higher Education.

Mark William Bracken, the Lottery’s interim executive director, said the agency plans to mark its 50-year anniversary throughout 2022 with special events and themed products.

“We are excited to show our appreciation for the customers, retailers, communities and employees who are all a part of our success story,” Bracken said.

Through April 24, every 50th purchase of a draw game ticket of $2 or more will produce a free $1 “Quic Pic” ticket for one of the Lottery’s in-state draw games (Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler or Numbers Game).

And in March, the Lottery launched it largest ticket yet, an 8-inch by 8-inch “Jumbo Bucks” $10 scratch ticket with the same $50,000 top prize as the first drawing of The Game. Though not specifically tied to the 50th anniversary, the ticket promises the “best chance to win $50 in Massachusetts instant history” and all winning tickets contain prizes that add to at least $50.

The Lottery sold more than $13.96 million worth of the new tickets in its first week and about $16.5 million in the ticket’s first nine days on the market.

Though the Lottery launched in 1972, it was not until May of 1974 that it became the first state lottery in the country to sell scratch tickets as an alternative to weekly draw games. Today, instant tickets account for about 70 percent of the Lottery’s sales.

Three years after its launch, in March 1975, The Game was changed to the Big Money Game and the guaranteed top prize increased from $50,000 to $500,000. A half-hour television show based on the game began airing weekly in September of that year and stayed on the air for a decade.

Drawings became a daily event with the April 1976 introduction of the Numbers Game and 1978 saw the Mass. Lottery introduce the first “lotto-style” game in the country. Much like the modern multi-state MegaMillions or Powerball, players picked six numbers out of 49 possibilities and the game’s jackpot would grow with each drawing that did not produce a top prize winner.

“The game is cancelled after only 13 weeks due to slow sales and a failure to produce large jackpots,” the Lottery wrote in a 2013 document.

The Lottery has seen great success in recent years. Since fiscal year 2017, it has set and broken numerous sales and profit records and has topped the $1 billion profit mark three times. The agency is expected again to generate at least $1 billion for local aid this fiscal year.

But Goldberg and Lottery officials have also been unsuccessful in pushing for authorization for the Lottery to begin selling its products online, which the treasurer has said will be necessary for the Lottery to keep pace with casino gaming, daily fantasy sports, sports betting (if it is legalized here) and other gaming options.

Former Lottery executive director Michael Sweeney at various points compared the Lottery without an online presence to an old rotary phone — “revolutionary in its time” but also “a little bit clunky” — and to the Titanic — “We have been doing very well, but what I like to remind people is that the night before the Titanic hit the iceberg, it was setting a new record for crossing the Atlantic Ocean.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
City
Framingham, MA
City
Duxbury, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Sports Betting#Shns#The Game#The Massachusetts Lottery#The Gardner News
UPI News

Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, March 26, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, March 26, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $118 million with a cash option of $118.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$185.3 million...
LOTTERY
Daily Voice

Bristol Man Is $100,000 State Lottery Winner

A Connecticut man cashed in a winning CT Lottery ticket worth six figures that was sold at an area gas station. Hartford County resident Ryan Carey, of Bristol, won the top prize playing a “$100,000 50th Anniversary” scratch-off lottery ticket to earn one of three jackpot-winning prizes. The...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
WUPE

Burning This Precious Item is Illegal in MA and the U.S.

During these last two years many residents throughout Massachusetts, New England, and the United States have fallen on hard times. Some folks had to go on unemployment and many have yet to return to pre-pandemic income levels. It doesn't seem to be getting any easier as food costs continue to rise. Then of course you have gas prices. I recently saw a couple of stations in Pittsfield selling gas for $4.25 per gallon. That's rough. Last week I spent over $100 in less than 24 hours filling up my vehicle and my wife's vehicle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

UPDATE:Powerball jackpot climbs to $268 million for Saturday's drawing. Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 6, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $246 million with a cash option of $157.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week...
LOTTERY
B98.5

Daylight Saving Time Could Be Permanent In Maine / New Hampshire

When I first saw this, I had to take a look at the calendar to make sure that it was not April 1st... It's not. This is real. According to News Center Maine, a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act passed the United States' Senate on Tuesday. Next, it will go up for debate in the House. If it passes there, it will end up on President Biden's desk.
MAINE STATE
WPRI

It’s your chance to win with new opportunities from the RI Lottery

This morning we learned more as Melissa Juhnowski, Marketing Manager, Rhode Island Lottery, joined Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ with further info about second winning chances and more. Per their website: The Premier VIP Instant Ticket gives Rhode Island Lottery VIPs the second chance to choose from...
LOTTERY
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy