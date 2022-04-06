ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former Douglass High, UGA player Jonas Hayes announced as new Georgia State MBB coach

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNm4i_0f1Dmiyn00
Jonas Hayes is new Ga. State Basketball coach (Georgia State University)

ATLANTA — Jonas Hayes is returning to coach basketball in the city of Atlanta.

Georgia State University announced the former Douglass High School graduate and University of Georgia basketball as the new head basketball coach Wednesday.

Hayes takes over for Rob Lanier who left Georgia State after the 2021-22 season to take the head coaching job at Southern Methodist.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hayes joins the Panthers after most recently being a part of the staff at Xavier University in Cincinnati.

Before that, Hayes worked as assistant coach at UGA under coach Mark Fox. There was talks that Hayes was under consideration for the Georgia head coaching job after Tom Crean was fired, but that job went to former Florida Gators head coach Mike White.

Hayes’ name came up again as a potential assistant to White when Xavier fired Travis Steele and then hired Thad Matta to replace him.

Hayes has deep roots in the state of Georgia, having grown up in metro Atlanta and playing his high school basketball at Fredrick Douglass High School alongside his twin brother Jarvis.

Jarvis will be entering his second season as an assistant coach for Georgia State and stay on to be part of his brother’s staff this coming year.

The twins initially signed to play college basketball at Western Carolina where they played as freshmen in 1999. The next season, they both transferred to the University of Georgia where they played through 2004.

Jonas began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Morehouse University in Atlanta the following season and has held several assistant coaching positions.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Georgia State said they will formally introduce Hayes as their new head coach during a news conference early next week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!t
17h ago

Great hire for Georgia State. They really put on a clinic for hiring coaches. In all sports. They really have a very good AD and sports programs. Always competitive.

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Former UGA football player arrested in connection to Elijah Wood murder

Atlanta billboard calling on officers to join Louisville PD raises eyebrows. A billboard attempting to lure more people to the Louisville Metro Police Department is raising some eyebrows after being posted in Downtown Atlanta. Updated: 6 hours ago. Atlanta Police are have launched a homicide investigation after a man was...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thad Matta
Person
Travis Steele
Person
Rob Lanier
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Is No Longer On The Roster

A member of the Alabama offense is no longer listed on the team’s official online roster. Wide receiver Agiye Hall, a high four-star prospect in the 2021 class, is no longer listed on Alabama’s official online roster. Charlie Potter of 247Sports noted the omission and contacted Alabama for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Clemson

Clemson has been dealt the most significant injury of its spring football season. Receiver Adam Randall has sustained a knee injury that will force him to miss the 2022 season. A team spokesman (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Georgia#Uga#Georgia State University#Southern Methodist#Wsb Tv News#Panthers#Xavier University#Florida Gators#The University Of Georgia
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Defensive Player Is Transferring

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kwame Evans Jr, No. 2 Recruit, Down To 5 Schools

Top 2023 prospect Kwame Evans Jr. has reportedly whittled down his list to five schools. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the power forward from Florida’s Montverde Academy has cut down his final candidates to Oregon, Indiana, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCLA. Evans has only made an official visit to...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Former Tennessee Football Player Reportedly Dead At 57

A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

Clemson Suffers Major Injury Loss: College Football World Reacts

The football season has yet to start, but the Clemson Tigers have already suffered a pretty significant injury loss. On Monday, head coach Dabo Swinney shared an update that freshman wide receiver Adam Randall has torn his ACL. Randall was a four-star WR prospect and expected to be a part of the Tigers offense in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Notre Dame Football Announces Surprising 2023 Opponent

Notre Dame announced a home matchup against Tennessee State on September 2, 2023. This home-opener, which will air on NBC, will mark the first time the Fighting Irish face an FCS program or an Historically Black College and University (HBCU). University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
134K+
Followers
98K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy