Lenox Legacy Barbershop Opens On Housatonic Street

One thing that many people including myself look forward to each day is lunch. Working in radio in the Berkshires, particularly a morning shift, I don't usually take a lunch break as I just wait to go to my home in Pittsfield and eat there. That routine works for me. However, even though it's not technically lunch, I do take a break during the morning hours to grab a snack and refresh.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO