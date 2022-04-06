ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What Do Looser School Mask and Vaccine Requirements Mean for Black Teachers and Students?

By Maya Pottiger
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 1 day ago

Across all age groups, Black people are among the least vaccinated. And now, in school, Black students are at least twice as likely to have not received a COVID-19 vaccine than their peers.

According to scientists, the best way to protect yourself against the novel coronavirus is to get fully vaccinated — initial doses along with a booster shot. All FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be both safe and effective, and they highly reduce your risk of contracting, spreading, and being hospitalized from COVID-19. For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , and talk with your doctor to get professional medical advice.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections continue to decline, school districts around the country are loosening mask requirements. Georgia, on March 25, went so far as to formally ban masks in public schools. But what does that mean for Black teachers and Black students, who have much lower vaccination rates than their peers?

“It remains to be seen,” says Dr. Hugh Mighty, dean of Howard University’s College of Medicine.

“The real question is, as we lift the mask mandates, what does that mean to children in general — and certainly to Black children — if we’re not also pushing vaccines and getting vaccine rates up?” Mighty says. “Obviously, anyone who’s not vaccinated carries a higher risk of becoming infected.”

Fortunately, what’s been true in the adult world hasn’t panned out in children, Mighty says. While we have seen a large discrepancy between how the virus impacts adults, the same hasn’t been true for children. Part of it is that children don’t have chronic or underlying health conditions, Mighty explains.

Black Kids Have Significantly Lower Vaccination Rates — But the Real Number is Hard to Track

While the Centers for Disease Control and state health departments all keep rigorous data on infections, hospitalizations, and vaccinations, there are key pieces of data missing. For one, only a handful of states offer breakdowns of vaccination status by both age and race/ethnicity. This is a key metric that would help the federal and state governments address pandemic inequalities.

Without in-depth tracking, “it’s difficult for us to say whether a strategy is working or not working,” Mighty says. He cited the shift from the Delta to Omicron variant as a way that detailed tracking showed a new pattern. “Because we were testing and because we were following people, we were able to literally say, hey, there’s something changing. If you’re not tracking that, you don’t have the information in real time.”

To get a sense of how Black children’s vaccination rates compare to their peers, Word In Black identified five states that break down vaccination status by both age and race/ethnicity: Connecticut, Iowa, Minnesota, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The age groups were 5 to 11, 12 to 15, and 16 and older.

The analysis found that all other races/ethnicities were at least twice as likely to be vaccinated than their Black peers. In the 5 to 11 age group, an average of 14% of Black students were vaccinated, compared to 40% of Asian and 45% of white students. In the 12 to 15 group, an average of 34% of Black students are vaccinated, compared to 66% of white and 70% of Hispanic students. And for those 16 and older, an average of 27% of Black students are vaccinated, compared to 63% of white and 83% of Hispanic students.

“You’re in a group that is driven, certainly, by parental considerations,” Mighty says. “One thing you will find is that if there is a lower group of parents who are vaccinated, it is less likely that their kids are going to be vaccinated.”

Lingering Vaccine Hesitancy is Leading to Lower Vaccination Rates

On top of barriers to even accessing the vaccine from coast to coast, there has been a lot of vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans. A Census Bureau survey found that possible side effects were the top reason for Black adults not wanting to get vaccinated. And when it came to why parents weren’t vaccinating their children, the top reasons were the cost of the vaccine, the parent or guardian typically doesn’t vaccinate their children, and believing other people have a higher need.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free to everyone, and health insurance is not required.

Aside from the hesitancy, Mighty says there hasn’t been as much of a push toward getting younger populations vaccinated.

“Statistically, that young group has been the ones who have been less affected in terms of percentages,” Mighty says. “Especially when you get down to the [under] 12 — into that 7,8, 9,10 age group — fewer of them have been reported as dying from this or having any serious effects from that. So the risks and benefits, if you’re weighing as a parent, might be different.”

What Happens Now?

With masks coming off, what should we expect to see in the classrooms for the rest of the school year? Mighty says it’s not a matter of hesitancy, but of understanding the risk and prevalence of the virus in your area. The best thing to do is look at the numbers in your area to be better informed of your risk, and then make a decision.

“The virus hasn’t changed. It is still there. It will still infect you,” Mighty says. “When you remove the mass, you’re still going to incur a risk.”

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. Though the percentage of kids who are severely affected is and always has been lower than adults, we should still expect to see an uptick in those infected, Mighty says. And if you aren’t vaccinated, your risk is higher.

“As our kids are the least vaccinated percentages across the board, then they’re going to be the most at risk,” Mighty says.

“Because this is endemic, this is never going to be a zero risk,” Mighty says. “The virus isn’t going to pack his bags and go home.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students – a pandemic solution left out of a new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next. How did the COVID-19 pandemic initially affect the school lunch program? In March 2020, nearly all U.S. K-12 school buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic....
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Iowa State
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Georgia Society
State
Connecticut State
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
LAW
Long Beach Tribune

“(One) student was the “Slavemaster” because he knew how to handle them,” students ‘sold’ Black classmates as slaves while in school, parent speaks out

Parents were in total disbelief and completely devastated about an incident that happened recently in a school when students held a ‘slavery auction’ where they were selling their Black classmates as slaves. The incident was brought to the light of the day when a mother of a Black student shared a post on social media informing other parents, the school district and the community.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African Americans#Black Kids#Common Sense#Education#Racism#Howard University#College Of Medicine
The Independent

Doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick for Sandy Hook deposition appeared on show Monday to call vaccines ‘poison’

The doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick to attend his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre on Wednesday is the same man who appeared on the far-right conspiracy theorist’s Infowars show two days earlier to call Covid-19 vaccines “poison”, it has emerged.Dr Benjamin Marble was “alarmed” by his observations of Mr Jones on Monday and advised him to go to an emergency room or to call 911, according to court documents filed by Mr Jones’ attorneys on Wednesday.When Mr Jones refused, the Florida-based physician told him to remain at home, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mail

Washington state school district will encourage teachers to consider students' race when dishing out punishments: Critics say new policy will result in harsher punishments for white students

A school district in Washington state has passed a new policy that critics say encourages administrators to factor in race when disciplining students. The Clover Park School District board approved the new policy on a 3-2 vote on March 14, over the objections of board members who expressed concerns that it was ill-conceived.
EDUCATION
ABC Action News

Pandemic, politics lead some school superintendents to consider career change

Many of the people who lead our country's school districts are contemplating a career change. 46% percent of U.S. superintendents are thinking about leaving their current job within the next three years, according to the 2022 "Voice of the Superintendent" survey published in February by EAB. Most are planning to...
EDUCATION
Essence

Even Though It Was Racist, Students Organized A “Gangsta Night”

The white students at Windsor Central High School dressed as Crips and the Bloods without a thought about how it would look. Yes, “Gangsta Night” already sounds like a problematic situation, but according to the New York Times, white students at Windsor Central High School organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as notorious gangs, the Crips and the Bloods.
WINDSOR, NY
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy