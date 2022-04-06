ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City Fire Department Responds to Six Fires Overnight

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Fire Department remained busy throughout last night, responding to six fires between 6 p.m. Tuesday evening to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a press release form the Rapid City Fire Department, t. he first call came in right before 6...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to basement fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a working structure fire Tuesday. The CSFD first reported the fire at 10:30 a.m. at 6560 Foxdale Cir. #ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units on scene of a working structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Cr. Smoke visible upon arrival of E12. Multiple fire The post Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to basement fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fire on Faulk Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Faulk Drive Friday morning. TFD dispatched firefighters to the area around 9:22 a.m. Friday. Firefighters on the scene told WCTV one person was taken to the hospital for a possible injured shoulder...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Structure Fire#Fire Call#Fire Burning
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
KELOLAND TV

Missing girl reported in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Fourteen year-old Taysha Ecoffey was reported missing on March 28 in Rapid City. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Rapid City Police Department...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Independent

Pilot killed as helicopter crashes and bursts into flames in Texas

The pilot of a helicopter was killed after it crashed into an open Texas field near businesses and burst into flames.Officials say that the pilot was the only person onboard the helicopter when it came down in Rowlett, Texas, on Friday.The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11.30am and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.News footage from the scene of the incident showed the wreckage of the burned helicopter, which had been surrounded by tents by emergency responders.Rowlett Police Department confirmed the pilot’s death on...
ACCIDENTS
Cat Country 102.9

Shots Fired, Woman in Custody After Robbery at Billings Casino

It wasn't a lucky night for two women who attempted to rob a casino in Billings Heights on Monday (3/21). According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers responded to a robbery involving two females at the Magic Diamond Casino located at 1524 Main Street in the Heights on Monday around 8 pm MDT.
BILLINGS, MT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
NebraskaTV

Two behind bars after Lincoln crash, standoff

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in jail after a crash and subsequent standoff involving two kids in Lincoln Sunday night. Elizabeth Moran, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a vehicle to assault a police officer, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, obstructing government operations and leaving the scene of a crash.
LINCOLN, NE
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Multiple brush fires ignite along Interstate 86 between Chubbuck and Pocatello airport

Firefighters and state police extinguished three brush fires that ignited along Interstate 86 in Southeast Idaho around the same time on Friday afternoon. Reports of the fires along the freeway’s westbound lanes in Chubbuck, near the Simplot plant in Pocatello and just east of Pocatello Regional Airport started coming in around 12:50 p.m. Friday. Firefighters from multiple fire departments and state troopers responded to the blazes and all three of...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two people in custody after shots fired at police during lengthy pursuit

The Idaho State Police and a Critical Incident Task Force are investigating after an early Wednesday morning pursuit that followed several citizen reports of shots being fired from a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 84. An Idaho State Police Trooper on patrol caught up to the suspect vehicle as it crossed into Jerome County. Moments later, the Trooper also reported coming under fire. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit of the suspect...
JEROME COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy