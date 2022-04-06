Simplified approaches to hypertension screening seem reliable

It is reported that the number of people with dementia will increase to 135 million by 2050 and that more than half of these people are expected to be living in Asia-Pacific countries; thus, Asian people should take action to reduce the future prevalence of dementia [1]. Epidemiological studies have demonstrated that lifestyle-related diseases such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and obesity are a strong risk for the incidence of dementia caused by not only vascular cognitive impairment but also Alzheimer's disease (AD) [2]. In 2016, the American Heart Association released a scientific statement on the impact of hypertension on cognitive function [3]. In this statement, "midlife" hypertension is confirmed to be a strong risk with a deleterious influence on late-life cognitive function. Because chronic elevation of blood pressure (BP) worsens pathological features of AD, it is possible that midlife hypertension also contributes to dementia, even that caused by AD. In Asian people, the Honolulu-Asia study, which is a historical community-based cohort study of Japanese American men born between 1900 and 1919, also demonstrated that midlife systolic BP is the strongest BP component predicting incident dementia. Thus, in Asia, hypertension management in "midlife" hypertensives is also believed to be an important risk reduction measure against dementia. (Fig.Â 1).

