Simplified approaches to hypertension screening seem reliable

MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSimplified blood pressure (BP) screening approaches appear to be reliable for diagnosing hypertension without missing many cases, according to a study published online April 1 in PLOS Medicine. Rodrigo M. Carrillo-Larco, M.D., from Imperial College London, and colleagues quantified the proportion of missed, overdiagnosed, and consistently identified hypertension...

medicalxpress.com

