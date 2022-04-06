ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I would have been rioting’: Severance fans overjoyed as Apple TV+ series is renewed for season 2

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Apple TV +’s hit show Severance has been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced on Wednesday (6 April).

The workplace thriller starring Adam Scott ( Parks and Recreation ), directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, follows workers at Lumon Industries who have undergone a “severance” operation, which divides their consciousness between work and home. The idea is that the employees have no recollection of being at work from the time they enter the office until the time they leave.

News of the renewal comes shortly ahead of the season finale on Friday (8 April), entitled “The We We Are”.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show – and the level of fan engagement,” said Stiller of the announcement, according to Deadline . “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

The series has become a hit with fans, who revelled in the news of the show’s renewal on Wednesday.

“SEVERANCE being renewed is not a surprise, but it is a relief,” Linda Holmes wrote.

Tilly Pearce, who has seen a preview of the finale, wrote: “Have I told you how good #Severance is? If no, I’m guessing you just weren’t listening. This Friday’s finale is possibly my favourite thing on TV this year.”

“If it hadn’t been renewed, I would have been rioting in the streets,” another fan of the series wrote.

Meanwhile, journalist Iana Murray pointed out that the renewal could mean the season finale has an open ending: “does S everance getting renewed mean season one is going to end on a cliffhanger because idk if i can survive that.”

Severance is out now on Apple TV+.

