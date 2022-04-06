ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montverde, FL

Week 20: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

By Jason Jordan
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yctN_0f1Dkckr00

The Eagles beat three of the best teams in the country to capture a record sixth GEICO Nationals championship.

The Power 25, presented by Discount Tire , is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated .

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here .

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (22-4)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (35-1)

3. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Air, Kan.) (25-2)

4. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (34-2)

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (22-5)

6. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (24-2)

7. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (33-1)

8. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (21-5)

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (32-8)

10. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (28-2)

11. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (31-3)

12. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (27-3)

13. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (23-4)

14. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (31-5)

15. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (37-1)

16. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) (29-1)

17. Beaumont United (Beaumont, Tex.) (36-3)

18. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) (14-10)

19. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (26-3)

20. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (29-4)

21. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (29-2)

22. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) (28-3)

23. Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) (26-3)

24. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio) (25-2)

25. Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) (22-4)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Miami, FL
Montverde, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Montverde, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Montverde, FL
Basketball
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Oak Hill Academy#Img Academy#Wasatch Academy#Sblive#Eagles#Discount Tire#Sunrise Christian Academy#Calvary Christian Academy#La Lumiere School
YourErie

Erie SeaWolves prep for season opener Friday

It’s that time of the year again for the Erie SeaWolves to hit the diamond for another season. The Erie SeaWolves are playing the Akron RubberDucks Opening Night, Friday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. New this season, fans can expect a paperless way of ordering their favorite concession food. All it takes is a scan […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy