Cox: school board election results were 'fantastic'

"There can't be a bigger victory than I can think of this morning than the one for my friend, Izzy Imig," said Marc Cox following election day in the St Louis area. Imig was elected to the Rockwood School District board of education.

"That was fantastic, I was so happy to read that this morning. I thought it was great. She won. Jessica Clark won her race in Rockwood,' said Cox.

"There were victories in Festus, in Fox, in Jefferson R-7, Ladue, Northwest, Pattonville, Rockwood, I mentioned already, Valley Park, right? Washington, Wentzville, Windsor," he continued, "right down the list, parents stepped forward, they were willing to run, and they won."

Marc was also unhappy with coverage of the school board races by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

