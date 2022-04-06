Matthew Broderick out at ‘Plaza Suite’ on Broadway following COVID-19 diagnosis

It was March of 2020 when dynamic acting couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were set to debut in Neil Simon’s comedy “Plaza Suite.” Then, a day before previews were set to begin for the play, COVID-19 shut down Broadway shows entirely. Now, two years later,...
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have waited patiently to finish a play they started working on two years ago. We also have a story on the often unheralded artist Joseph Yoakum, whose backstory is as colorful as his work. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
Broadway, looking to regain its prepandemic audiences, is relying on boldface names such as Hugh Jackman, Daniel Craig, Sarah Jessica Parker…and Mike Boschen. Mr. Boschen is in the current revival of “The Music Man.” He is a trombonist, and they are having a moment. In “Hadestown,” trombonist...
You can’t have a “Pulp Fiction” reunion without Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta. But can you have a “Pulp Fiction” reunion without a dancing Thurman and Travolta?. Not according to the Academy Awards, which had the actors get down before presenting the...
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Matt Bomer is in early talks to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix Leonard Bernstein pic Maestro, which has Bradley Cooper directing and starring as the iconic composer. If a deal closes, Bomer joins Carey Mulligan, who will play Bernstein’s wife Felicia. Pic will be produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg,, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Fred Berner and Amy Durning.
Netflix had no comment.
In his directorial followup to A Star Is Born, Cooper will star as Bernstein, and produce from the script he co-wrote with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. The drama spans over 30...
Warm up the body oil, stretch out those jockstraps and dig out those leather cowboy hats from the back of the wardrobe… because Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh are reteaming for a third installment of Magic Mike. The world rejoiced when the news broke recently, and it has inevitably led to speculation about which cast-members would be returning, and which new actors might be joining the Kings of Tampa. And it looks like someone from the first movie is looking to make a comeback.
Eddie Murphy is in early talks to play George Clinton in an upcoming biopic, Variety reports. The project is said to cover Clinton’s early life in North Carolina in the 1940s up until the formation of the Parliament and Funkadelic, which the Godfather of Funk and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee headed. Murphy is expected to serve as a producer, along with John Davis and Catherine Davis under their Davis Entertainment banner. The trio is still working to lock down his rights before moving forward with hiring writers and shopping it to studios.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content.
The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
THE Bold and the Beautiful fans were left reeling after Tuesday’s episode appeared to confirm that Finn is dead and leaving the show. Viewers have been waiting on the edge of their seats to learn the beloved character’s fate after he was shot at the end of last week’s broadcast.
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
