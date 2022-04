As we approach Good Friday, I would like to address the disrespect shown to local Christians when Cleveland casinos continue to remain open on this sacred day. I have written to the casino managers the last several years in hopes that they would decide on their own to close part of the day on Good Friday. Cleveland does not have the culture of Las Vegas. Cleveland’s roots are in its churches and religious freedom as immigrants and others came to this city with deep religious convictions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO