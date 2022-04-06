ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico MVD encouraging people to sign up as organ donors

By Jordan Honeycutt
 1 day ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department is encouraging people to become organ donors when they go to receive or renew their driver’s licenses for National Donate Life Month. More than 1,000,000 New Mexicans with driver’s licenses or ID’s have registered as donors. “Signing up to potentially save a life is as easy as checking a box,” said Taxation and Revenue Department Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke in a news release. “And now it is the first question you’ll see when you start an application for a new license or renewal.”

Albuquerque teen given ‘honor walk’ to donate organs after dying in house fire

This year 24 people have donated organs but 700 people still need organ transplants. One donor alone can save the lives of up to eight people and enhance the lives of up to 75 people as a tissue donor. The state said that only 3-in-1,000 people die in a way that makes donation possible so many people are needed to sign up. Signing up while obtaining or renewing a driver’s license is the most common way for people to register as donors in New Mexico. People can also register online at registerme.org .

