Georgia State

Residents clear trees, assess damage from deadly southern storms

By Scripps National
wrtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — Weather forecasters planned to survey damage from several possible tornadoes in Georgia and South Carolina, but said that effort could be interrupted by the potential for...

www.wrtv.com

Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
Fox News

Severe weather forecast over Florida, Georgia and Carolinas

A multi-day severe weather event continues Wednesday, as powerful storms move east through the Gulf Coast states. Following two days of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, the same line of storms will shift into Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. While the biggest weather likely took place on...
FLORIDA STATE
KLTV

Storms leave behind damage in Tyler

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - One person has died as a result of the Tuesday morning storms. Severe storms left behind damage as they moved through East Texas Tuesday morning. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, emergency responders are trying to get access to the victim, as of 7 a.m. He said he had no other details on the death.
TYLER, TX
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX

