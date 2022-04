If there's one thing my father complains about every year, it's having to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his IRAs and 401(k) plan. He did a good job saving money for retirement when he was younger, so he doesn't really need to withdraw much from his retirement accounts each year. He has reluctantly been taking RMDs for several years now, but if you turned 72 in 2021, you're just getting started. In fact, if you turned 72 in last year, you might have to take your first RMD by April 1, 2022, if you haven't done so already. That's this week, so you better act now!

