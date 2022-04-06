Man shot in South Memphis, died in hospital

Nearly four months after his passing, Young Dolph's death has formally been ruled a homicide. According to a report Fox 13 in Memphis published Tuesday, March 15, the official autopsy report confirms that Dolph was shot 22 times during the shootout that claimed his life outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies back in November. The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center's autopsy report also details exactly where the rapper was shot. Dolph suffered gunshot wounds in the right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 DAYS AGO