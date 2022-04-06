ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alyssa Spencer wins World Surf League Qualifying Series title

The World Surf League North America has crowned Encinitas surfer Alyssa Spencer the 2022 Regional Qualifying Series (QS) Champion. A four-win season for Spencer put her atop the rankings by 800 points.

The groundbreaking year for Spencer started at the WRV Outer Banks Pro where she earned her first QS victory before placing third at the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000. The 19-year-old then went on to take top honors at the Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000, SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach and the Ron Jon Roxy Pro QS 1,000 in Cocoa Beach, Florida - where she also won the Pro Junior competition.

"This year is really special," said Spencer in a news release. "The amount of talent coming from the North America region in the women's is huge right now. All of the girls have been pushing me so much to want to continue to get better and better every day. It's such an amazing generation to be a part of and I am so happy to be leading the rankings to end the year."

