Corning Inc. responds to business operations in Russia

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Incorporated is responding to concerns about its operations in Russia since the country invaded Ukraine over a month ago.

In a statement, the company said it is taking “purposeful actions” that align with the company’s values. Corning also said it is continuously updating the “company position on the invasion of Ukraine.”

At Corning, we are a united community made up of many different nationalities,” the statement said. “We strive to provide a safe environment for our employees.”

Corning said that as of April 6, the company has taken the following actions:

Suspended sales in Russia since March 16, making “very limited exemptions for life-saving products” like COVID-19 resources or products that further cancer research

Restricted access to the company’s research center and sales office in Russia while it works to temporarily close both locations

Working to relocate the 60 employees left in Russia

Stopping further investments in Russia

Provided financial support to Ukraine and surrounding countries for humanitarian relief efforts through the

Corning said the company will adapt as needed to support “our people, their safety, and their well-being.”

The response comes after several social media posts and comments from viewers listing Corning as just one Western or American company still doing business in Russia despite heavy sanctions imposed by the US and foreign governments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.