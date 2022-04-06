ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Matthew Broderick out at ‘Plaza Suite’ on Broadway following COVID-19 diagnosis

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 has made itself an unwelcome guest in Matthew Broderick and wife Sarah Jessica Parker's Plaza Suite. The show went on Tuesday evening, minus Broderick, who had tested positive for...

