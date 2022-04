LONDON -- At least Stamford Bridge got to see a top striker settle a big game at last. The awkward truth for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel is that it was Karim Benzema, a 34-year-old somehow improving with age, turning this Champions League quarterfinal tie perhaps irrevocably in Real Madrid's favour in Wednesday's 3-1 win. The France international's stunning hat trick comprised of two exquisite headers, while the third strike was a reward for the sort of pressing some may think is beyond a player of advancing years.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO