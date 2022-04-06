Country music icon Garth Brooks is returning to North Texas this summer

Oklahoma native Garth brooks is bringing his tour to AT&T Stadium on Saturday, July 30th.

The 60-year-old country star says he cut his teeth at honkytonks in Dallas. He last performed in North Texas in 2015 - performing 7 shows at the AAC.

Brooks is the only artist in music history to have released 9 albums that achieved diamond status in the U.S. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10 am.

