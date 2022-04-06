ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey unveils limited-edition Kit Kat flavor

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jm7Wc_0f1DhvJd00

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – Kit Kat fans are getting a new limited-edition flavor inspired by a classic baked good.

The Hershey Company unveiled the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat, featuring a blueberry muffin-flavored creme “with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar.”

The flavor will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April in a 1.5-ounce standard bar, a 3-ounce king bar, and 0.49-ounce snack size.

State senate committee to vote on Hershey Kiss bill

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!”

More information about Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats is available on brand’s official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Hershey, PA
Sports
hypebeast.com

Kellogg's Releases Three New Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavors

Kellogg’s is releasing three official new nostalgic flavors from childhood. It is no secret that part of the fun of having Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is sipping on the flavorful post-cereal milk leftover in the bowl. Fans will have a chance to have the taste of a strawberry milkshake...
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Creamsicle Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This easy Creamsicle Cookies recipe is a fun twist on the traditional ice cream treat, made super simple with a shortcut method. In 5 minutes, you can combine a box of cake mix with a few kitchen staples to create your favorite throwback frozen dessert in the form of an orange-flavored cookie.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s New Creamy Spread May Replace Your Favorite Brand of Peanut Butter

In case you’re still looking for ways to enjoy Cinnamon Toast Crunch past the new CinnaGraham Toast Crunch cereal released last year, General Mills — in partnership with B&G Foods — has something unexpectedly sweet to tide you over. Designed to taste just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Spread is a creamy cinnamon creation that’s the perfect addition to any baked good, fresh fruit, or toast.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kat Graham
recipesgram.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

We Made a Frozen Pudding Dessert from 1968 and It’s Still Amazing Today

While flipping through favorite vintage cookbooks, one in particular caught my eye: the Jell-O Pudding Ideabook published in 1968. Small cooking booklets like this were popular through the ’50s and ’60s as home cooks looked for ways to make creative meals and desserts from convenience foods like Jell-O gelatin and instant pudding. The Ideabook is full of recipes that turn Jell-O pudding mixes into everything from cookies to pies, and under the “Frozen Fancies” section, a recipe for a frozen pudding dessert that I was just dying to try.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
RECIPES
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Chocolate Cake Recipe Boasts An Irish Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nigella Lawson is clearly ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Her recent #RecipeOfTheDay posts on her Instagram page show off delectable Irish classics: First, from the cookbook "Ireland For Food Lovers" by Georgina Campbell, a recipe for Dublin Coddle consisting of sliced potatoes, sausages, and rashers. Another IG post shows a savory Brown Butter Colcannon, a traditional combination of mashed potato and cabbage, with her twist to top it off with nutty browned butter. With these posts, she's setting her fans up for a sweet Irish classic she'll share on March 17, noting that it will be her #StPatricksDay recipe of the day: a chocolate cake made with a generous pour of Guinness stout.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kats#Food Drink#Whtm#State Senate Committee
30Seconds

Prague Cake Recipe: This Decadent Chocolate Cake Recipe With Chocolate Cream & Ganache Is a Popular Dessert in Ukraine

Prague cake was invited in Moscow by a pastry chef at the Prague restaurant. The decadent chocolate cake recipe is now popular all across Europe, including Ukraine. This chocolate cake recipe does have a lot of steps and does take a little time. But once you put that first moist, sweet, creamy bite in your mouth, it will be worth every minute. Be sure to share!
RECIPES
Thrillist

Skippy Is Recalling More Than 9,000 Cases of Peanut Butter

Skippy Foods is recalling thousands of cases of its classic peanut butter spread due to possible contamination from small stainless steel fragments. The household name brand announced on March 30 that it would voluntarily pull 9,353 cases or 161,692 total pounds of peanut butter from shelves. The recall includes Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein. They are being recalled because jars may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
FOOD SAFETY
Well+Good

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make These Protein-Packed, Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Cups

When it comes to peanut butter and chocolate, more is more—and that's exactly what these better-for-you dairy-free peanut butter cups are made with. "What I love about these chocolate peanut butter cups is that we take the classic chocolate peanut butter cup, but we're amplifying it with more chocolate and more peanut butter and you just can't go wrong with that," nutritionist and chef Mia Rigden says in this week's episode of Alt-Baking Bootcamp.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Beast

Reese's Introduces a 'Pantry Pack' Size

If you're a bonafide Reese's lover like me, there can never be too much of it. So if I'm going for the retail store aesthetic in my fridge or kitchen cupboard when it comes to showing off my devotion to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, then the new Pantry Pack size is the only way to do it.
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Kit Kat's Latest Flavor Tastes Like Your Favorite Breakfast Pastry

Kit Kat's innovation team has this insane knack for turning its chocolate-covered wafer bars into something else entirely. There was the Fruity Cereal-flavored iteration that tasted like a straight-up spoonful of Froot Loops and the Key Lime Pie Kit Kats with the same sweet-to-tart ratio as our favorite dessert. Now,...
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Pillsbury Releases Limited Edition Easter Cookies

With Daylight Savings Time back in effect and St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, spring is effectively here and that means it's time for Easter treats. To get people into the festive spirit, Pillsbury is bringing back three beloved cookie dough varieties just in time for the holiday — but only for a limited time.
FOOD & DRINKS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy