DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. MacDermid, 28, has skated in a career-high 53 games this season and ranks third on the Avalanche and second among Colorado defensemen with 96 hits. He has produced five points (2g/3a) and has dressed in 46 of Colorado's last 50 contests, including a career-best 25 straight games from Dec. 2-Feb. 1 (Avs were 21-1-3 in those games). The 6-foot-5, 233-pound rearguard sits one goal, two assists and five points shy of his career highs in each category, all set during the 2019-20 campaign.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO