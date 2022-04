SCRANTON, Pa. — It's amateur boxing's best. As the Golden Gloves Championships return to Lackawanna County for 3 straight weekends beginning April 9th. "The Golden Gloves has been a part of me and Long Productions since the early 90's. We had 2 events that we had purchased through the franchise through our sponsors to get the 2 dates, and I was thrilled about that never knowing through the years that I would get the whole tournament through the Central. And that is really unique. It has been something in my heart that I have planned for many years to actually have Lackawanna County and the whole area host Golden Gloves all in our backyard," said Doug.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO