Anker says its livestreaming 3D printer is 5x faster than competition

Kicking off our deals this week, we have the 55-inch model of the Vizio M7-Series Quantum TV, which is on sale for its lowest price to date. Usually, this TV sells for $750, but it’s currently available for just $478 at Walmart and Amazon. This is an excellent value for a TV that touts a host of great features, including support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and AMD FreeSync compatibility. While it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, this collection of features makes the M7 Series a great choice for gamers looking for a panel with excellent visual fidelity and a smooth image. Similar discounts on the M7 Series also extend to larger sizes, including the 75-inch model, which is available for $998 instead of $1,299.99.

ELECTRONICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO