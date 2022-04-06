ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, Twitter Is Finally Adding An Edit Button, Well Aware of Possible “Misuse”

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 1 day ago

Source: Thomas Trutschel / Getty

Nothing steals a good tweet’s thunder more than an egregious typo, but don’t worry. This new feature will ensure that will become a thing of the past.

Yes, Twitter finally answered users’ prayers and delivered the one thing they wanted more than a chronological feed, an “edit button.” In a tweet, the social media company announced that it is working on a feature that will allow users to edit tweets after they finally hit the send button. It will allow Twitter users to quickly correct a typo or error without sacrificing those well-earned replies, quote retweets, retweets, and likes. Those who bit the bullet and subscribed to Twitter Blue will be the first to test out the new feature the company announced.

VP of consumer product Jay Sullivan further confirmed the “edit button” is in the works by pointing out in a series of tweets that the ability to post edit tweets was “the most requested Twitter feature for many years.” He also did express the company is worried the feature could be misused in the Twitter thread he shared on Tuesday (Apr.5).

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work,” Sullivan tweeted.

Before stepping down, Twitter’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey, was not in favor of adding an “edit button” because he was concerned users could change a tweet’s meaning after being widely shared on the medium. In 2020, Dorsey even said the idea of an “edit button” would “probably never” happen. Welp, his successor, Parag Agrawal, doesn’t feel that way and officially greenlit the feature.

Rumblings about the feature first happening began on April 1, the annual holiday of lies, April Fool’s Day. Twitter revealed on its official account that it was “working on an edit button.” Still, many thought it was a joke until Twitter product lead Michael Sayman confirmed it was an “official statement” from the company.

Twitter’s new board member and majority stakeholder, Elon Musk , shared a poll asking his followers if Twitter should add an “edit button,” with a whopping 73.4 percent agreeing.

Anyway, congrats, Twitter users, your “edit button” is coming.

Photo: Thomas Trutschel / Getty

