Rome, NY

Affordable health screenings coming to VFW Post

Romesentinel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — Residents living in and around Rome can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening....

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Independent Record

Public Health: Free health screenings offered to 50-plus population, caregivers

Montana is the third-fastest-aging state in the nation and, by 2035, will be home to more people who are 65-plus than children for the first time (U.S. Census). As people in our community age, new needs and issues arise. Numerous barriers can prevent people from getting health screenings, and the past few years of the pandemic added additional challenges.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
WTOP

Foods to help control diabetes

First, aim for a well-balanced diet. Diet plays a pivotal role in controlling diabetes. But experts stress that when it comes to managing this chronic disease, it’s not about fixating on a few foods but having a balanced plate. “There’s really no specific food that I would say either to consume or really … even not to consume,” says Melissa Roth, a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer at the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. “It’s about variety. It’s about portion control.”
ROCHESTER, NY
AHA News

New heart failure guidelines expand focus on people at risk or showing early signs

A new set of recommendations aimed at helping doctors prevent and manage heart failure expand the focus on people at risk or showing early signs of the condition. The latest guidelines from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and Heart Failure Society of America emphasize the importance of optimizing blood pressure and adhering to a healthy lifestyle to prevent the disease, along with new treatment strategies for people already showing symptoms. The recommendations published Friday in the journal Circulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: Aspirin and heart disease

(WNDU) - More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years, doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. It makes us ask the question sitting in plain sight: could an aspirin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Stroke risk: What to know

Model Hailey Bieber has said she is fine after suffering a small blood clot to her brain this past week. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram. "They found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Sleep apnea accelerates aging, but treatment may reverse it

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects 22 million people in the U.S. and is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. But now researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found that untreated OSA also accelerates the biological aging process and that appropriate treatment can slow or possibly reverse the trend.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 58

Fight Alzheimer's in your mid-30s by tracking these warning signs

(CNN) -- Having high cholesterol and blood sugar in your 30s may raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease decades later in life, according to a new study. "We have shown for the first time that the associations between cholesterol and glucose levels and the future risk of Alzheimer's disease extend much earlier in life than previously thought," senior study author Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University Biomedical Genetics, told CNN.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Diseases With Symptoms Similar to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
Health

How to Identify Stroke-Like Symptoms—Even in Young People

Model Hailey Bieber made headlines over the weekend after being rushed to a Palm Springs hospital for "stroke-like" symptoms, which were later linked to a small blood clot in her brain. The fact that someone so young experienced stroke-like symptoms is shocking to many, particularly because strokes are most often...
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC 29 News

Free health screening events in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Detecting health problems early is the goal of an upcoming free health expo in Charlottesville. You can walk into the Jefferson School City Center every Thursday in March for a blood pressure check, A1C screening, and enroll in Medicaid. No appointment is needed. You can also get a COVID-19 vaccine, too.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Herald-Journal

ZIONS BANK DONATES $500 FOR SENIOR CITIZEN HEALTH SCREENINGS

MONTPELIER, Idaho; March 24, 2022 — Zions Bank has donated $500 to the Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation to support the annual Seniors Health Fair. The donation will support general testing, lab work and preventive medical assistance for low-income and underserved seniors. Steve Allred, vice president and manager...
MONTPELIER, ID
EverydayHealth.com

New Heart Failure Guidelines Add 4th Drug to Treatment Regimen

People with symptomatic heart failure may be able to reduce their risk of premature death by taking a drug originally designed for type 2 diabetes, according to new treatment guidelines from the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the Heart Failure Society of America. Heart failure develops...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KRGV

Kidney transplant recipient shares story to spread awareness

An estimated 37 million adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic kidney disease, yet most of those people have no idea their kidneys may be impaired. According to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney disease affects about one in seven adults and often goes undiagnosed because early stages of the disease oftentimes don't show symptoms.
ADVOCACY

